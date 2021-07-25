ajc logo

5:30 Challenge: Easy dinner recipes

30-Minute Lemon Pepper Wet Chicken Wings. (Chris Hunt for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
RECIPE: Broiler is secret weapon for 30-minute lemon pepper wings
Orzo with Olive Oil-Poached Zucchini. (Chris Hunt for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
RECIPE: Oil-poached zucchini stars in warm pasta salad
Quick Cuban Sandwiches. (Chris Hunt for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
RECIPE: Get your Cuban sandwich pronto
Dinner Dutch Baby. (Chris Hunt for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
RECIPE: Savory Dutch baby is easy and impressive dinner dish
Lamb Chops with Harissa Yogurt. (Chris Hunt for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
RECIPE: No-fail, restaurant-quality lamb loin chops
Oven-Fried Artichoke Risotto. (Chris Hunt for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
RECIPE: A realistic path to 30-minute risotto
For a flavor-packed dish, make a Puttanesca Tart for dinner. (Chris Hunt for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
RECIPE: All-butter puff pastry makes this weeknight tart sing
Herby, Lemony Chicken Salad. (Chris Hunt for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
RECIPE: Easy, creamy, herb-packed chicken salad
Savory Dinner Waffles. (Chris Hunt for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
RECIPE: Savory waffles fit for dinner
Spicy Fried Tofu. Chris Hunt for The AJC
RECIPE: For faster fried tofu, just add starch
