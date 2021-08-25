EXCLUSIVE: Iconic Atlanta restaurant Buckhead Diner permanently closes

“It was a difficult decision,” said Andrea Jimenez, the marketing director for the Buckhead Life Restaurant Group, which owns Buckhead Diner. “But at the end of the day, (Buckhead Life) co-founder Pano Karatassos has always been really good at understanding when something is ready to be done.”

Caption The Buckhead Diner began serving its signature Maytag blue cheese chips when it first opened in 1987. (Courtesy of Sara Hanna Photography) Credit: SARA HANNA PHOTOGRAPHY Credit: SARA HANNA PHOTOGRAPHY

She said the restaurant group is focused on several new projects, including the recent opening of ghost kitchen Lamb Shack and the renovation of Chops Lobster Bar, so the decision was made not to renew Buckhead Diner’s lease.

A relocation of the restaurant “is a possibility,” Jimenez said, “but not a priority.”

Serving lunch, brunch and dinner, Buckhead Diner had a menu that featured items including buttermilk pancakes, omelets, burgers, crabcakes and its signature blue cheese chips.

Explore Intown Atlanta dining news

Jimenez said the hope is to make several of the restaurant’s most popular dishes available on the menus at other Buckhead Life restaurants.

The restaurant had been closed since mid-2020. In an interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution this past July, Buckhead Life corporate executive chef Pano I. Karatassos stated that Buckhead Diner would remain closed until the area saw an increase in lunchtime patronage.

“The lunch volume at Buckhead Diner was a tremendous part of that business,” Karatassos said.

Other Buckhead Life restaurants, including Atlanta Fish Market, Bistro Niko, Chops Lobster Bar, Corner Cafe, Pricci and Kyma, reopened over the past year after all temporarily closing in early 2020 due to the pandemic.

In addition to its comfort food, Buckhead Diner became known over the years as a magnet for celebrities, with visits from stars including Robert Downey Jr., Jeff Foxworthy, Jimmy Buffett, Elton John, Ted Turner and Liam Hemsworth.

It was also the first stop for chefs who went on to make a mark on Atlanta with their own restaurants, including Gerry Klaskala, Kevin Rathbun and Joey Riley.

“It was a staple and an icon, and it will always be remembered as such,” Jimenez said. “It combined fine dining and casual within its walls, and up until that time, that hadn’t really been done. We’re amazed at the legacy it’s leaving.”

Cumming did not immediately respond to the AJC’s request for comment.

Explore Metro Atlanta restaurant closings

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.