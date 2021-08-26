ajc logo
X

Baraonda relocating to Sandy Springs after 21 years in Midtown

Linguini Con Nero di Seppia e Gamberi from Baraonda in Midtown. Chef Costanzo Astarita pairs linguini with sauce of calamari and shrimp cooked with white wine, Calabrese peppers and other seasonings. Read more about the black pasta trend and places to try it in Atlanta here.Photo credit: Eddie Johnson/ Styling credit: Chef Costanzo Astarita
Caption
Linguini Con Nero di Seppia e Gamberi from Baraonda in Midtown. Chef Costanzo Astarita pairs linguini with sauce of calamari and shrimp cooked with white wine, Calabrese peppers and other seasonings. Read more about the black pasta trend and places to try it in Atlanta here.Photo credit: Eddie Johnson/ Styling credit: Chef Costanzo Astarita

Restaurant News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
14 minutes ago

Italian restaurant Baraonda, which has been a fixture in Midtown for more than 20 years, has closed its doors, with plans to relocate to Sandy Springs in the coming months.

Costanzo Astarita and Mario Maccarrone opened the eatery in late 2000 at 710 Peachtree St. NE. It quickly became a neighborhood go-to and a popular stop for theatergoers at nearby Fox Theater. The owners also own Publik Draft House down the street, which will remain open.

The restaurant offers traditional Italian dishes on its lunch and dinner menus, including pizzas, pastas, salads and appetizers including calamari and vongole, as well as a full bar.

Baraonda will reopen by early 2022 at 6075 Roswell Road in the Adley City Springs apartment complex with the same menu, management and staff.

Alin Cruceanu, who served as manager at the Midtown location, will come on as a partner at the Sandy Springs location.

The restaurant addressed the closure in a letter to its customers:

ajc.com

ExploreIntown Atlanta dining news

Baraonda event planner Lamia Maccarrone said the decision to move was in large part due to the desire to downsize.

“We had a great run for 21 years,” she said. “It was a joyful ride, but it was time for a change. This was a great opportunity.”

The Midtown space will be converted to “an upscale restaurant and lounge,” according to Steve Josovitz of the Schumacher Group, who represented the seller in the transaction.

ExploreMetro Atlanta restaurant closings

Mexican restaurant Escorpion, which was located less than a block from Baraonda, closed earlier this year.

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

In Other News
1
Jinbei West bringing ramen, Korean fried chicken to Peachtree Corners
2
Atlanta Food and Wine Festival returns with some new twists
3
Coastally-inspired restaurant Carmel planned for Buckhead
4
Iconic Atlanta restaurant Buckhead Diner permanently closes
5
New Atlanta market is one-stop shop for high-quality meat, groceries...

About the Author

ajc.com

Yvonne Zusel

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She works as a digital audience specialist for the food and dining team.

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top