Baraonda relocating to Sandy Springs after 21 years in Midtown

Costanzo Astarita and Mario Maccarrone opened the eatery in late 2000 at 710 Peachtree St. NE. It quickly became a neighborhood go-to and a popular stop for theatergoers at nearby Fox Theater. The owners also own Publik Draft House down the street, which will remain open.

The restaurant offers traditional Italian dishes on its lunch and dinner menus, including pizzas, pastas, salads and appetizers including calamari and vongole, as well as a full bar.