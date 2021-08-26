Moroccan, sandwich concepts round out roster at Politan Row food hall

Holeman and Finch Public House, Rumi’s Kitchen, King of Pops, Sweetgreen and Saints + Council will open later this year at Colony Square.

Already established food and beverage concepts at Colony Square include Serena Pastificio, Brown Bag Seafood Co., Sukoshi, dine-in movie theater IPIC, 5Church Atlanta, Establishment, Freshii, Starbucks, Chick-fil-A and Moe’s Southwest Grill.

Located at 14th and Peachtree streets, the 50-year-old Colony Square development is undergoing a $400 million transformation overseen by North American Properties. Politan Row at Colony Square is operated by New Orleans-based Politan Group, which has opened and operated six other food halls in Chicago, Miami and Houston, among other cities.

The 20,000 square-foot Politan Row is the company’s largest project.

“It’s important that the restaurant ownership in our food halls reflects the communities they are in,” said Kirstin Moburg-Davis, Culinary Director for Politan Group, in a prepared statement. You’ll find about half of the stalls are women-led businesses, and all come from diverse cultural backgrounds with more than half being people of color.”

The Midtown food hall is open 11 a..m-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday.

