ajc logo
X

Ba Bellies closing in Peachtree Corners, with plans to relocate

At Ba Bellies, the sweet chili wonton comes with heritage pork and shrimp, chili, palm sugar, fried garlic and shallot, and scallions. (BECKY STEIN PHOTOGRAPHY)
Caption
At Ba Bellies, the sweet chili wonton comes with heritage pork and shrimp, chili, palm sugar, fried garlic and shallot, and scallions. (BECKY STEIN PHOTOGRAPHY)

Credit: Becky Stein

Credit: Becky Stein

Restaurant News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
37 minutes ago

Asian gastropub Ba Bellies will close in Peachtree Corners after five years, with plans to relocate.

The restaurant, which opened in June 2016 at 6025 Peachtree Parkway, will shutter on Aug. 27. A post on the restaurant’s Instagram account said a relocation has been in the works for several months, though a new location has not yet been finalized.

“This may seem abrupt, but we have been looking to re-locate for some time,” the post reads. “We were close to accomplishing this before the pandemic hit. But we’ve finally come to an agreement with the landlord. PTC has been our home for the last 6 years, and we will miss our regulars greatly. We’ve built so many relationships that we hope will continue beyond this address. Stay tuned for updates on our next adventure!”

David Nguyen owns Ba Bellies with his sister, Tina Tiagha. Their mother, Tieng Nguyen, is the owner and executive chef of the beloved Norcross Vietnamese spot, Nam Phuong.

The restaurant’s menu features traditional and reinterpreted Vietnamese fare, with dishes including Sriracha honey wings, lemongrass rice vermicelli, claypot fish and banh mi. The beverage selection includes a variety of beer, wine, cider and cocktails as well as Vietnamese-inspired drinks like a virgin Lychee Mule.

A representative for Ba Bellies was not immediately available for comment.

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

In Other News
1
Check out the menu for Neyow’s Creole Cuisine, opening in Castleberry...
2
First Look: Authentic Mexican seafood, drinks at El Capitan in Sandy...
3
Beer Pick: Drink Wild Leap Gratuity Light Beer and do good
4
Virginia-Highland neighborhood sees new openings and more dining news...
5
Brooklyn Bagel Bakery and Deli opens in Ansley Mall

About the Author

ajc.com

Yvonne Zusel

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She works as a digital audience specialist for the food and dining team.

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top