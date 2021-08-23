Ba Bellies closing in Peachtree Corners, with plans to relocate

The restaurant, which opened in June 2016 at 6025 Peachtree Parkway, will shutter on Aug. 27. A post on the restaurant’s Instagram account said a relocation has been in the works for several months, though a new location has not yet been finalized.

“This may seem abrupt, but we have been looking to re-locate for some time,” the post reads. “We were close to accomplishing this before the pandemic hit. But we’ve finally come to an agreement with the landlord. PTC has been our home for the last 6 years, and we will miss our regulars greatly. We’ve built so many relationships that we hope will continue beyond this address. Stay tuned for updates on our next adventure!”