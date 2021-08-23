Ba Bellies closing in Peachtree Corners, with plans to relocate

Asian gastropub Ba Bellies will close in Peachtree Corners after five years, with plans to relocate.
The restaurant, which opened in June 2016 at 6025 Peachtree Parkway, will shutter on Aug. 27. A post on the restaurant’s Instagram account said a relocation has been in the works for several months, though a new location has not yet been finalized.
“This may seem abrupt, but we have been looking to re-locate for some time,” the post reads. “We were close to accomplishing this before the pandemic hit. But we’ve finally come to an agreement with the landlord. PTC has been our home for the last 6 years, and we will miss our regulars greatly. We’ve built so many relationships that we hope will continue beyond this address. Stay tuned for updates on our next adventure!”
David Nguyen owns Ba Bellies with his sister, Tina Tiagha. Their mother, Tieng Nguyen, is the owner and executive chef of the beloved Norcross Vietnamese spot, Nam Phuong.
The restaurant’s menu features traditional and reinterpreted Vietnamese fare, with dishes including Sriracha honey wings, lemongrass rice vermicelli, claypot fish and banh mi. The beverage selection includes a variety of beer, wine, cider and cocktails as well as Vietnamese-inspired drinks like a virgin Lychee Mule.
A representative for Ba Bellies was not immediately available for comment.
