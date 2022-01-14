Yeppa & Co. to bring Italian cuisine to Buckhead Village

Yeppa & Co. will be located in the space at 306 Buckhead Ave. NE that was home to Biltong Bar before it closed earlier this month.

Yeppa, “a verbal expression to convey living with passion and intensity every day of one’s life, seeking and accomplishing highly gratifying ideas,” according to a press release, will serve traditional Italian food and drinks with an emphasis on the Rimini and the Emilia-Romagna region.