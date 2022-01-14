Yeppa & Co. to bring Italian cuisine to Buckhead Village

Pietro Gianni and Stephen Peterson, co-owners of Atlanta restaurants Storico Fresco, Forza Storico and Storico Vino, are set to debut a new concept in the Buckhead Village development this summer.
Yeppa & Co. will be located in the space at 306 Buckhead Ave. NE that was home to Biltong Bar before it closed earlier this month.
Yeppa, “a verbal expression to convey living with passion and intensity every day of one’s life, seeking and accomplishing highly gratifying ideas,” according to a press release, will serve traditional Italian food and drinks with an emphasis on the Rimini and the Emilia-Romagna region.
Look for a menu with cured meats, cheeses, vegetables and delicacies imported from Emilia-Romagna including fish, pizzas, panini, piadina, pastas, grilled skewers and sliders.
The restaurant will have seating for 130 indoors and at the bar and 50 on a covered all-weather patio accessible from Buckhead Avenue, across from the newly-opened Fetch Dog Park. A central bar will have televisions that will show domestic and international sporting events, and the restaurant will also feature a private dining area. Yeppa&Co will have approximately 130 indoor seats, 30 bar seats and at least 50 seats on the covered all-weather patio.
Wine bar Storico Vino, which opened in 2021, is also located in Buckhead Village. Storico Fresco has been open in Buckhead since 2016, and Forza Storico debuted in West Midtown in 2019. Chef Michael Patrick, who remains a co-owner of those restaurants, will not be involved in Yeppa & Co. as he “persues other interests,” according to a representative for the restaurant.
Buckhead Village is also home to several retail concepts and more than a dozen food and beverage concepts including Shake Shack, Le Colonial, American Cut and Gypsy Kitchen.
