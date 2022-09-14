ajc logo
New Midtown development to include coffee shop, restaurant

A rendering of 12th and Everything, set to open across from Piedmont Park.

Restaurant News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
22 minutes ago
12th & Everything to open across from Piedmont Park in mid-2023

A coffee shop and restaurant are part of the plans for adaptive-reuse project 12th & Everything, set to open in mid-2023 across two buildings at the corner of 12th Street and Piedmont Avenue in Midtown.

The 1,500-square-foot building at 1094 Piedmont Ave. will become home to skate shop Skate Escape, with coffee shop PMA Coffee located in the front. The shop has been located at the corner since the 1970s.

Next door, at 1084 Piedmont Ave., a 2,300-square-foot stone and cedar structure will have restaurant space on the ground level as well as an 800-square-foot upstairs dining terrace with a bar overlooking the park .

Stephen Franklin, the owner of Das BBQ in West Midtown and Grant Park, said he is “very close” to signing a lease for the restaurant space. Franklin’s new concept, tentatively called Das BBQ Cantina, will give a “tip of the hat” to Das BBQ’s Texas and Georgia roots,” he said.

Though the menu is still in development, it includes nachos and tacos made with brisket, pulled pork and other meats smoked at the two Das BBQ locations.

Franklin has a personal tie to the project. He and childhood friend Wade Thompson, who owns local marketing firm Son & Sons, which is also involved in 12th & Everything, were “skaterats,” Franklin said, who spent a majority of their free time as kids at Skate Escape.

“I wouldn’t have interest in being part of a project that didn’t preserve the history and tradition of the building and the business,” he said.

Atlanta coffee industry veteran Danielle Glasky, who previously worked for Spiller Park Coffee and Octane Coffee, will be the general manager for the 12th & Everything project. Glasky is also the founder of coffee truck Tic Tac Coffee and bubbly coffee and tea company Bat, Bat Soda.

PMA Coffee will offer a selection of coffee drinks made with beans from North Carolina-based Black & White Coffee Roasters. Pastries and baguettes from a local baker will also be available.

The development’s design by local architecture firm Smallwood will restore and preserve many elements of the existing buildings, while new elements “will mirror the building’s vintage design and aesthetic,” according to a press release. A canopy structure “will connect the two buildings and provide shade over a second-story outdoor dining terrace with views overlooking the park.”

12th & Everything is working with Cherry Street Energy to install solar panels on top of the 1084 building, as well as along the building’s back wall.

About the Author

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She works as a digital audience specialist for the food and dining team.

