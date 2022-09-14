New Midtown development to include coffee shop, restaurant

Though the menu is still in development, it includes nachos and tacos made with brisket, pulled pork and other meats smoked at the two Das BBQ locations.

Franklin has a personal tie to the project. He and childhood friend Wade Thompson, who owns local marketing firm Son & Sons, which is also involved in 12th & Everything, were “skaterats,” Franklin said, who spent a majority of their free time as kids at Skate Escape.

“I wouldn’t have interest in being part of a project that didn’t preserve the history and tradition of the building and the business,” he said.

Atlanta coffee industry veteran Danielle Glasky, who previously worked for Spiller Park Coffee and Octane Coffee, will be the general manager for the 12th & Everything project. Glasky is also the founder of coffee truck Tic Tac Coffee and bubbly coffee and tea company Bat, Bat Soda.

PMA Coffee will offer a selection of coffee drinks made with beans from North Carolina-based Black & White Coffee Roasters. Pastries and baguettes from a local baker will also be available.

The development’s design by local architecture firm Smallwood will restore and preserve many elements of the existing buildings, while new elements “will mirror the building’s vintage design and aesthetic,” according to a press release. A canopy structure “will connect the two buildings and provide shade over a second-story outdoor dining terrace with views overlooking the park.”

12th & Everything is working with Cherry Street Energy to install solar panels on top of the 1084 building, as well as along the building’s back wall.

