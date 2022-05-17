This Atlanta seafood treat makes it worth rolling up your sleeves

Shrimp cooked in their shells naturally have more flavor than those cooked out of the shell. Forsblom tosses a third of a pound of fresh, heads-on Alabama Gulf shrimp in a sizzling pan with white wine and shrimp-head stock, and tosses them just enough to make them tender. The ruby-red shrimp are finished with a sprinkle of house-made New Bae-style seasoning, a drizzle of sherry vinegar and clarified butter, for a savory sauce. There’s also dill horseradish coleslaw, as well as Florida sauce and Fishmonger’s cocktail sauce for dipping.

The meat pulls away from the shell for a juicy, sweet, snappy, finger-food experience. It’s like traveling to a seafood shack, but ever so close to home. And, it’s definitely worth rolling up your sleeves for messy fun.