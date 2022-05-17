This Atlanta seafood treat makes it worth rolling up your sleeves

BreakingNews
Restaurant News
By Angela Hansberger / For the AJC
1 hour ago
Dish of the Week: Peel-and-eat shrimp at Fishmonger

When Bradford Forsblom went on vacation, his family would hit the docks and get fresh shrimp, which his mom would cook with an Old Bay recipe. When Fishmonger recently opened in Poncey-Highland, chef-partner Forsblom’s spin on her recipe went on the menu.

Shrimp cooked in their shells naturally have more flavor than those cooked out of the shell. Forsblom tosses a third of a pound of fresh, heads-on Alabama Gulf shrimp in a sizzling pan with white wine and shrimp-head stock, and tosses them just enough to make them tender. The ruby-red shrimp are finished with a sprinkle of house-made New Bae-style seasoning, a drizzle of sherry vinegar and clarified butter, for a savory sauce. There’s also dill horseradish coleslaw, as well as Florida sauce and Fishmonger’s cocktail sauce for dipping.

The meat pulls away from the shell for a juicy, sweet, snappy, finger-food experience. It’s like traveling to a seafood shack, but ever so close to home. And, it’s definitely worth rolling up your sleeves for messy fun.

Fishmonger. 674 N. Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta. @atlantafishmonger on Instagram

About the Author

Angela Hansberger is a freelance food, spirits, & culture writer who has written for Bon Appetit, Atlanta Magazine, Audubon, and is a contributing writer for the AJC.

