One Fine Meal: Spiller Park’s Dale Donchey explores his roots, goes full bagel

First a coffee nerd (Steady Hand Pour House, Method Coffee Bar & Tea Lounge, Empire State South), Donchey now has gone all-in with bagels.

Dear Friend’s namesake product is made with 48% fermented Georgia-grown whole wheat and South Carolina rye, both fresh-milled by Atlanta’s Root Baking Co. Before baking, the bagels are boiled in a mixture of Georgia honey and barley syrup. Donchey’s embrace of old techniques gives his plain, salt, sesame, sumac-poppy and everything bagels their distinctive, chewy texture, slightly crispy exterior, and complex flavor profile.

Dear Friend, Bagels serves terrific bagel sandwiches; this is the Steinberg, with egg, cheese and pastrami. Wendell Brock for The AJC Credit: Wendell Brock Credit: Wendell Brock

As much as Donchey digs bagels, he also adores the traditional appetizing food that goes with them: lox, pastrami, schmears. (Don’t we all?) Ultimately, Donchey, who just announced a third Spiller Park location at Moores Mill Center, envisions Dear Friend as a classic Jewish delicatessen with a Southern spin.

For now, he builds crazy-delicious bagel sandwiches.

One, the Steinberg, with egg, cheese, and caramelized onion, is a tribute to his girlfriend, Natasha Steinberg. (I suggest you add Staplehouse pastrami.) I also recommend the Bagel Palace: Named for the iconic Toco Hills deli that once was his neighbor, it’s crafted with lox and a wonderfully lemony dill-labneh schmear.

Among the things you can have on your bagel at Dear Friends are lox, egg salad, pastrami and whitefish salad. Wendell Brock for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Credit: Wendell Brock Credit: Wendell Brock

After three Dear Friend experiences (a bagel given to me by a friend; the two aforementioned sandwiches; and a Sunday spread I ordered in advance, to share with company), I’d say Dear Friend is the most exciting development in Atlanta Jewish restaurant food since the General Muir opened in 2013.

Start with a sandwich, and, if you are smitten, consider ordering a spread. Just be sure to give 48 hours notice.

A spread from Dear Friend, Bagels makes for terrific weekend brunch at home. Just be sure to give the restaurant 48 hours’ notice. Wendell Brock for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Credit: Wendell Brock Credit: Wendell Brock

Donchey brags that his whitefish salad is the best around — and it is pretty smashing — but I’m also taken with his egg salad; the assertively peppery black pepper labneh; and a pickle assortment that includes red onions with sumac and plenty of salt. All the food is incredibly fresh and beautiful.

On a glorious almost-spring day, an outdoor bagel brunch with all the accouterments might make friends and family feel just a little bit dearer. They may even write you a thank-you note.

Dale Donchey, owner of Spiller Park Coffee, is paying tribute to his Jewish heritage with a bagel pop-up called Dear Friend, Bagels. Wendell Brock for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Credit: Wendell Brock Credit: Wendell Brock

DEAR FRIEND, BAGELS

Menu: bagels, bagel sandwiches and appetizing

Alcohol: no

Recommended dishes: Bagel Palace and Steinberg sandwiches, egg salad, whitefish salad, pastrami, lox, black pepper labneh, dill labneh and pickles, especially the sumac onions

Price range: $3-$12, for bagels and sandwiches (one free bagel with orders of six or 12); lox, pastrami, etc. available by the pound

Service options: takeout only

Outdoor dining: yes, at Toco Hills

Experience: Though Dear Friend has a separate website and ordering platform, I never have seen it activated. Best bet is to go through Spiller Park. I had a great experience ordering Friday takeout sandwiches from the Toco Hills restaurant. For my Sunday spread, I called Toco Hills for details, then emailed my order. The staff was extremely helpful and eager to please.

Address, phone: 675 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta, 470-347-6446; 2929 N. Druid Hills Road, Atlanta, 404-662-9766

Hours: bagels available at Ponce City Market, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Fridays, and at Toco Hills, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Fridays and Sundays; check @dearfriendbagels on Instagram for specials and additional hours

Website: spillerpark.com; dearfriendbagels.com

