Superica opening in West Midtown and more restaurant news from the week

The Eastside Beltline location of Bennett’s Market has closed. Owners Victoria Bennett and Claire Pearson cited the market’s opening in September 2019, “just a few months before the pandemic, coupled with labor shortages, increased costs and trying to balance personal health,” as reasons for the closure in an email.

The pair will focus on its original Grant Park location at 568 Boulevard SE, which will get some building and menu upgrades. The market will continue to sell salads and sandwiches, wines and craft beer, while the grocery section will be replaced with locally-made dry goods and gifts. Bennett and Pearson will also resume pop-ups and events.

*****

The owners of From the Earth Brewing in Roswell are planning to open Bask Steakhouse this spring in a space adjoining the brewery, Tomorrow’s News Today reports.

