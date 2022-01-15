Hamburger icon
Superica opening in West Midtown and more restaurant news from the week

The Parilla Mixta Fajita at Superica includes beef and chicken fajitas, carnitas, guacamole, smoked onion salsa fresca, Mexican butter and house-made flour tortilllas. Photo: Ligaya Figueras
The Parilla Mixta Fajita at Superica includes beef and chicken fajitas, carnitas, guacamole, smoked onion salsa fresca, Mexican butter and house-made flour tortilllas. Photo: Ligaya Figueras

Credit: Ligaya Figueras

Restaurant News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
18 minutes ago

Ford Fry’s Tex-Mex restaurant Superica is set to open a fifth location in West Midtown.

The eatery will open at 930 Howell Mill Road, Atlanta Business Chronicle reports. The space was previously home to restaurant Public School 404, which closed in 2020.

The restaurant, part of Fry’s Rocket Farms Restaurants hospitality group, has four locations in metro Atlanta and four others spread among North Carolina, Texas and Tennessee. A Superica is also set to open this year in Dunwoody.

Locally, the Rocket Farm Restaurants portfolio includes No. 246, the Optimist, King + Duke, St. Cecilia, Marcel, BeetleCat and Little Rey. Fry recently closed his first restaurant, JCT Kitchen at the end of 2020 after 15 years, promising a new concept would open in the space in the coming months.

*****

The Eastside Beltline location of Bennett’s Market has closed. Owners Victoria Bennett and Claire Pearson cited the market’s opening in September 2019, “just a few months before the pandemic, coupled with labor shortages, increased costs and trying to balance personal health,” as reasons for the closure in an email.

The pair will focus on its original Grant Park location at 568 Boulevard SE, which will get some building and menu upgrades. The market will continue to sell salads and sandwiches, wines and craft beer, while the grocery section will be replaced with locally-made dry goods and gifts. Bennett and Pearson will also resume pop-ups and events.

*****

The owners of From the Earth Brewing in Roswell are planning to open Bask Steakhouse this spring in a space adjoining the brewery, Tomorrow’s News Today reports.

