Taqueria, logistics HQ among tenants joining huge mixed-use project in Dunwoody

DeKalb County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
9 minutes ago
Campus 244 will span more than one million square feet and include a boutique hotel

A massive mixed-use project in Dunwoody landed three new tenants, meaning most of its 1 million square feet of space is currently leased.

The developers of Campus 244 recently announced that CT Cantina & Taqueria, Transportation Insight and Insight Global will all be tenants, joining a 145-room boutique hotel that’s part of the development. The 13-acre project, which is being developed by The Georgetown Company and RocaPoint Partners, is located off Perimeter Center Parkway near the Dunwoody MARTA station, and it’s one of the largest developments underway in the Perimeter area.

Transportation Insight is making the largest investment in Campus 244, since the Dunwoody offices will be its new corporate headquarters. The logistics company is leasing nearly 175,000 square feet of space and plans to bring 1,200 employees to the location.

“This modern, sustainably-built campus will be our company headquarters, and will bring together our 1,200 Atlanta-area employees into a high-energy, collaborative environment designed for the new era of flexible working,” Ken Beyer, CEO of Transportation Insight Holding Company, said in a news release. “As we continue our rapid growth, it is also the perfect home for us to attract new talent.”

Insight Global, a staffing agency which has its headquarters nearby in Dunwoody’s Twelve24 office tower, is expanding its footprint in the Atlanta suburb by leasing nearly 134,000 square feet of space. Bert Bean, the company’s CEO, said, “We are excited because this new space is a chance for us to further expand and reimagine how we deliver better training to our people in a competitive new world.”

CT Cantina & Taqueria already has a location at one of the developers’ other projects in metro Atlanta: Halcyon in Forsyth County. The Mexican restaurant’s location in Dunwoody will include 9,000 square feet of indoor space in addition to outdoor seating.

Campus 244 is reusing the shuttered Gold Kist headquarters, which will be transformed into a five-story, 400,000-square-foot building. The Dunwoody Development Authority previously approved a bond deal for the project, providing the developers with a roughly $23-million tax break over a decade.

Campus 244 is more than 80% leased, and it has space for more restaurants and two office tenants. The project is expected to be complete and open by late 2023.

Zachary Hansen, a Georgia native, covers DeKalb County for the AJC. He's been with the newspaper since 2018 and enjoys diving into complex stories that affect people's lives.

