Taqueria, logistics HQ among tenants joining huge mixed-use project in Dunwoody

Insight Global, a staffing agency which has its headquarters nearby in Dunwoody’s Twelve24 office tower, is expanding its footprint in the Atlanta suburb by leasing nearly 134,000 square feet of space. Bert Bean, the company’s CEO, said, “We are excited because this new space is a chance for us to further expand and reimagine how we deliver better training to our people in a competitive new world.”

CT Cantina & Taqueria already has a location at one of the developers’ other projects in metro Atlanta: Halcyon in Forsyth County. The Mexican restaurant’s location in Dunwoody will include 9,000 square feet of indoor space in addition to outdoor seating.

Campus 244 is reusing the shuttered Gold Kist headquarters, which will be transformed into a five-story, 400,000-square-foot building. The Dunwoody Development Authority previously approved a bond deal for the project, providing the developers with a roughly $23-million tax break over a decade.

Campus 244 is more than 80% leased, and it has space for more restaurants and two office tenants. The project is expected to be complete and open by late 2023.