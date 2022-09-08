Cocktail bar Whoopsie’s bringing ‘lush and comfortable’ vibe to Reynoldstown

That includes a “very simple” drink list featuring two red wines, two white wines, two “wild-style” wines is , a couple of Champagne options and a rotating featured cocktail. Guests can also order from a full bar.

The streamlined food menu will include no more than eight small plates and entrees using produce grown by Rouse, who is also a farmer. Dishes will also feature rotating proteins including game and fresh fish.

The intimate space will seat about 40 guests, including 10 at the bar, where complimentary peanuts will be offered.

Though the interior is still being built out, Faulkner described the vibe he’s going for as “lush and comfortable,” with 20-foot ceilings, big windows, terrariums and hanging plants, and padded leather booths.

The wall behind the bar and the restaurant’s back wall will also be decorated with painted murals from local artists.

“We want it to be bright and alive,” he said.

Whoopsie’s will also have some sidewalk seating along its side on Hosea L. Williams Drive.

Opening hours will likely be 5 p.m.-1 a.m. Fridays-Mondays, with pop-ups operating in the space Tuesdays-Thursdays.

