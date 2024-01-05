Pyng Ho in Decatur closes after 45 years of business

Longtime Decatur Chinese restaurant Pyng Ho has closed after 45 years of business, according to a report from Decaturish.

A sign from the owners was posted on Pyng Ho’s door at 1357 Clairmont Road on Jan. 1 announcing the closure, Decaturish reported.

“I know this may come as a surprise to many of you, but we are excited to move on to the next phase of our lives,” the statement said. “I am grateful to have had the opportunity to share a small part of my culture with all of you over the years, and I intend to continue that in my next venture.”