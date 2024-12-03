A look back at some classic Atlanta diners

Explore The timeless allure of Georgia diners

Diners, Pousner wrote, “evolved from Walter Scott’s horse-drawn lunch cart, which made its debut in 1872 in Providence, R.I. By 1912, mobile, walk-in diners were so plentiful there they had to be banished from the streets during certain hours.”

Clearly, that’s not a problem these days, as local diners continue evolving with changing tastes. Home Grown, for instance, offers farm-to-table dishes that feed the modern appetite for seasonal eats even as the restaurant never loses sight of the comfort foods that Atlantans crave. You’ll find an old Southern diner standby, the Basic Breakfast — two eggs any style with bacon, grits and toast or a biscuit — on the menu, along with its northern cousin, the Bagel Sammy — whipped onion chive, spinach, roasted tomato and bacon on an Emerald City everything bagel.

“You don’t find diners pushing McQuiche and the like,” the AJC told readers in 1982. While that certainly was true then, menus are a bit broader in 2024.

Still, however modern the cuisine might be nowadays, there’s a constancy about diners that brings the faithful back time after time.

“If a waitress at your corner diner addresses you as Hon, Shug or Sweetie,” our 1982 review pointed out, “you can rest assured your every need will be provided.”

Some things never change.