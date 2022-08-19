Poncey-Highland’s Fishmonger opening second location at Pratt Pullman District

Poncey-Highland seafood restaurant Fishmonger is set to open a second location at the Pratt Pullman District in Kirkwood this fall.
The eatery will open at the corner of Arizona Avenue and Rogers Street in the development, next to diner Dailies and Sides.
Skip Engelbrecht, who opened the first Fishmonger in April on Highland Ave. with partner Nhan Le and chef-partner Bradford Forsblom, said the trio always knew they wanted to expand. They jumped at the opportunity to open at Pratt Pullman when owners Adam Rosenfelt and his wife, Maureen Meulen, offered it.
“Maureen and Adam are really great people,” said Engelbrecht, who also owns Poncey-Highland restaurant 8Arm with Le. “They’re doing things unlike anyone else in the city, and we wanted to be a part of it.”
Le and Engelbrecht, along with artist George Long, originally signed on in 2019 to open a restaurant and bar called Bellsmouth at Pratt Pullman. There were also plans to open coffee shop and roastery 3 Heart in the development. Plans for both concepts were scrapped during the pandemic.
“They’re exceptional at what they do,” Rosenfelt said. “We’ve always been desirous of having them as a meaningful part of the development. The timing was great.”
The rotating menu will likely mirror that of the Poncey-Highland location, with dishes including a blackened grouper sandwich, shrimp roll, tuna melt and tuna crudo, as well as a raw bar in the evening. Forsblom will run the kitchen for both locations.
Engelbrecht said there aren’t immediate plans to have a market with fresh fish and other seafood to go, an offering at the more walkable Highland Avenue location, though he said that could be added depending on customer demand.
Unlike the original Fishmonger, the Pratt Pullman location will have a full bar with a cocktail program.
The Pratt Pullman location will likely be open six days a week, including Mondays, starting at 11 a.m.
Fishmonger’s space in an historic building at Pratt Pullman will be more than double the size of the Virginia-Highland location, with seating for about 40 guests inside and an outdoor patio that will seat about 100.
Rosenfelt confirmed that Fishmonger will be moving into the building originally slated for Homage, a previously announced restaurant from chef Chris Hughes, who also operates Dailies and Sides.
Rosenfelt said he hopes to find space for Homage elsewhere in Pratt Pullman. He also said Chefs Market, which will host two restaurants and offer space for pop-ups, is moving forward.
Abby Singer, Pratt Pullman’s first permanent restaurant, closed in early 2022 after less than a year.
