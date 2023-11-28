Six restaurant tenants announced for Brookhaven mixed-use development

“The word confab means a familiar talk or conversation, usually a conversation among friends, and that’s sort of the idea behind the whole place,” Gross said.

Additional restaurant tenants will include El Valle, a Mexican restaurant from chef Luis Damian; Café Vendôme, a French cafe and bakery with two locations in Sandy Springs; Honeysuckle Gelato, a creamery with three metro Atlanta locations; Clean Juice Brookhaven, which serves smoothies, wraps and açai bowls; and Mirae, a new Japanese and Korean fusion concept.

Credit: Courtesy of Connolly Credit: Courtesy of Connolly

Meghan Schmidt, Connolly director of development, said they’re looking to add restaurants and retail spots that will complement what’s already in the Dresden Drive district and fill in for what’s missing in the area. They also plan to include local operators to maintain a neighborhood feel.

“We’re working with the city to make it a place where everyone can come and enjoy their ice cream or an after dinner drink,” she said.

Schmidt said she’s particularly excited about the outdoor public gathering space. They hope to include cafe tables, seating and a small stage for hosting events. The new restaurants will border the gathering space along with pre-existing eateries in Brookhaven Village, like Dixie Q BBQ and Savi Provisions.

Schmidt said they’re looking to secure one more restaurant tenant in the coming months.

