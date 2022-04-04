New pizza, burger stalls join lineup at Chattahoochee Food Works

Several new food stalls are part of the lineup at the Chattahoochee Food Works food hall in West Midtown.
The food hall, part of The Works mixed-use development at 1253 Chattahoochee Ave. NW, is now home to:
Patty & Frank’s. Developed by Chattahoochee Food Works owner Robert Montwaid and celebrity chef Andrew Zimmern, who helped curate the tenant list for the food hall, Patty & Frank’s serves up smash burgers, and sides.
Highlights include the P&F Patty, with two smashed beef patties, cheese, shredded iceberg lettuce, onion, tomato, Patty Sauce and the New Yorker Frank, a hot dog loaded with sauerkraut and braised onions. Sides include gravy fries, chili and crispy onion rings.
Mozza Bella Italian Eatery. Taking over the space previously occupied by Pomodoro Bella, a pizza stall that opened along with the food hall in spring 2021 and closed this past January, Mozza Bella comes from longtime Atlanta restaurateurs Costanzo Astarita and Patrizio Alaia. The duo have worked on several metro Atlanta restaurants; Astarita is co-owner of Publik Draft House in Midtown and Baraonda, which closed on Peachtree Street last year and is in the process of reopening in Sandy Springs.
Mozza Bella serves a variety of wood-fired pizzas, salads and appetizers, with housemade dough and most ingredients sourced from Italy. Pasta will be added to the menu in the coming weeks.
Perfect Seasoning. The Jamaican concept takes over the space that was previously home to Graffiti Breakfast, which debuted in the food hall in spring 2021 and closed this past January. Perfect Seasoning’s menu features dishes including fried jerk catfish, oxtails and rice and peas. The stall will host a grand opening party with a DJ from 8-11 p.m. April 15.
Mochinut. The first Georgia location of doughnut shop Mochinut serves a treat that originated in Hawaii and is made with rice flour. Flavors change every three days.
Breadwinner Cafe. The cafe, which also has locations in Sandy Springs and Dunwoody, serves a variety of salads, sandwiches, soups and grab-and-go items.
There are more than 20 food vendors in the food hall, including Cubano’s ATL, Dash & Chutney, Delilah’s Everyday Soul, Banh Mi Station, TydeTate Kitchen and Osha Farm Grill.
In addition to Chattahoochee Food Works, the 80-acre Works development also includes Chattahoochee Row, 60,000 square feet of space that hosts Fox Bros Bar-B-Q and Dr. Scofflaw’s brewery and will soon be home to cocktail bar Foundation; The Camp, a one-acre park, and The Spur, a 970-foot linear pedestrian gathering area.
Also set to open later this year at The Works are “eatertainment” concept 3rd Spot, Brash Kitchen and the Waffle Experience.
