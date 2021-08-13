Dash and Chutney opening on Upper Westside and more dining news from the week

Popular Inman Park Persian restaurant Delbar is set to open a second location in Buckhead at 3172 Roswell Road in the Gentry development, What Now Atlanta reports.

Decatur restaurant Chai Pani has reopened its dining room for dinner service. The eatery, from chef Meherwan Irani, has a completely revamped menu featuring food from the Deccan Plateau, the region of India where Irani grew up.

Irani and Chai Pani Restaurant Group culinary director Daniel Peach collaborated on new dishes including green tomato pakoras, lauki thalipeeth (gourd pancake), kothimbir chicken and Goan prawns masala.

Sahar Siddiqi, formerly of Atlas, also joined Chai Pani as the new chef de cuisine.

The restaurant plans to add weekend lunch service in the coming weeks.

Restaurateur Alex Kinjo is planning to open Kinjo Room, a 20-seat sushi eatery, and Lau Lau, a Vietnamese restaurant, in the Interlock mixed-use development in West Midtown, What Now Atlanta reports. Kinjo is involved in several metro Atlanta restaurants, including popular Inman Park eatery MF Sushi.

SriThai Kitchen and Sushi Bar is slated to open its fourth location at 1540 Avenue Place in the Emory Point development, What Now Atlanta reports. The restaurant has existing locations at Atlantic Station and in Duluth and Snellville.

