Dash and Chutney opening on Upper Westside and more dining news from the week

Handvo from the menu of Dash & Chutney at Chattahoochee Food Works. / Courtesy of Dash & Chutney
Handvo from the menu of Dash & Chutney at Chattahoochee Food Works. / Courtesy of Dash & Chutney

Restaurant News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Dash & Chutney is set to become the latest stall to open at the Chattahoochee Food Works in the Works development on Atlanta’s Upper Westside.

The new restaurant, which will make its debut on Aug. 22, is run by chef Palak Patel, who has made several appearances on the Food Network, including as a finalist on “Food Network Star.”

Dash & Chutney’s plant-based Indian menu will include dishes such as samosa chaat, sev papdi chaat, vada pav and a Mumbai grilled cheese sandwich with onions, tomatoes and spices. You’ll also find the goddess bowl, a pea falafel and chopped salad, as well as street snacks, including charred corn and handvo, a savory Indian muffin with lentils. The stall also will sell take-home jars of chutneys and spices.

Featuring a mural from visual artist Kavi on its walls, Dash & Chutney will be open daily, joining other food stalls that have opened in the food hall in recent months, including Baked Kitchen, Banh Mi Station, TydeTate Kitchen, Graffiti Breakfast and Pomodoro Bella.

The Works, an 80-acre adaptive mixed-use development, also is home to Dr. Scofflaw’s Brewing and the newly-opened Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q. Look for the Waffle Experience and Brash Kitchen to open in the coming months.

Popular Inman Park Persian restaurant Delbar is set to open a second location in Buckhead at 3172 Roswell Road in the Gentry development, What Now Atlanta reports.

Decatur restaurant Chai Pani has reopened its dining room for dinner service. The eatery, from chef Meherwan Irani, has a completely revamped menu featuring food from the Deccan Plateau, the region of India where Irani grew up.

Irani and Chai Pani Restaurant Group culinary director Daniel Peach collaborated on new dishes including green tomato pakoras, lauki thalipeeth (gourd pancake), kothimbir chicken and Goan prawns masala.

Sahar Siddiqi, formerly of Atlas, also joined Chai Pani as the new chef de cuisine.

The restaurant plans to add weekend lunch service in the coming weeks.

Restaurateur Alex Kinjo is planning to open Kinjo Room, a 20-seat sushi eatery, and Lau Lau, a Vietnamese restaurant, in the Interlock mixed-use development in West Midtown, What Now Atlanta reports. Kinjo is involved in several metro Atlanta restaurants, including popular Inman Park eatery MF Sushi.

SriThai Kitchen and Sushi Bar is slated to open its fourth location at 1540 Avenue Place in the Emory Point development, What Now Atlanta reports. The restaurant has existing locations at Atlantic Station and in Duluth and Snellville.

More dining news from the week

The Usual to open in Brookwood Hills

Sushi Hayakawa relocating from Buford Highway to West Midtown

Fox Bros Bar-B-Q opens on Upper Westside

Krog Street Market restaurant Recess to open in Buckhead

Las Margaritas temporarily closed after fire

The Brass Tap opening in Hapeville

