Brush Sushi to reopen in Buckhead after closing in Decatur

The restaurant, from chef Jason Liang, his wife, pastry chef Ching Yao Wang, and their business partner John Chen, will open in the former American Cut space for lunch and dinner. Brush will offer “shareable dishes grilled using Binchotan charcoal and techniques focused on seasonal and detailed preparation of aging and curing of the fish,” according to a press release.

The new 4,400-square-foot modern space will feature Japanese elements including carvings on large panels of hinoki, a Japanese cypress wood, and other traditional accents. In addition to the main dining room, the restaurant will also house a 17-seat private room for omakase tastings. The space will boast a main dining room with soft, ambient lighting plus a 17-seat private room specifically for omakase tastings.