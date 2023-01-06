Brush Sushi to reopen in Buckhead after closing in Decatur

Former Decatur eatery Brush Sushi Izakaya is set to re-open as Brush Sushi in mid-2023 in the Buckhead Village development.
The restaurant, from chef Jason Liang, his wife, pastry chef Ching Yao Wang, and their business partner John Chen, will open in the former American Cut space for lunch and dinner. Brush will offer “shareable dishes grilled using Binchotan charcoal and techniques focused on seasonal and detailed preparation of aging and curing of the fish,” according to a press release.
The new 4,400-square-foot modern space will feature Japanese elements including carvings on large panels of hinoki, a Japanese cypress wood, and other traditional accents. In addition to the main dining room, the restaurant will also house a 17-seat private room for omakase tastings. The space will boast a main dining room with soft, ambient lighting plus a 17-seat private room specifically for omakase tastings.
Credit: Becky Stein
Credit: Becky Stein
Brush initially opened in Decatur eight years ago. Liang, Wang and Chen recently opened Cuddlefish in the former Brush space, and also own and operate Momonoki and Momo Cafe in Midtown.
“In this next chapter for Brush, we want to share our bonded passion of Japanese cuisine and culture and create our own identity of sushi and dining experience,” Liang said in a prepared statement. “Seasonal and personal touches of the menu will be based on the flavors and ideas of our memories and experiences in Japan, Taiwan and the U.S.”
Brush will join several food and beverage concepts at Buckhead Village including Storico Vino, the Southern Gentleman, Le Colonial and Gypsy Kitchen. Set to open in the coming months are Carmel, the James Room, Planta Queen and Yeppa & Co.
Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter
Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.
About the Author