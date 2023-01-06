BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: Biden marks 2-year anniversary of Jan. 6 insurrection during ceremony
ajc logo
X

Brush Sushi to reopen in Buckhead after closing in Decatur

Restaurant News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
42 minutes ago

Former Decatur eatery Brush Sushi Izakaya is set to re-open as Brush Sushi in mid-2023 in the Buckhead Village development.

The restaurant, from chef Jason Liang, his wife, pastry chef Ching Yao Wang, and their business partner John Chen, will open in the former American Cut space for lunch and dinner. Brush will offer “shareable dishes grilled using Binchotan charcoal and techniques focused on seasonal and detailed preparation of aging and curing of the fish,” according to a press release.

The new 4,400-square-foot modern space will feature Japanese elements including carvings on large panels of hinoki, a Japanese cypress wood, and other traditional accents. In addition to the main dining room, the restaurant will also house a 17-seat private room for omakase tastings. The space will boast a main dining room with soft, ambient lighting plus a 17-seat private room specifically for omakase tastings.

ExploreIntown Atlanta dining news

Credit: Becky Stein

Credit: Becky Stein

Brush initially opened in Decatur eight years ago. Liang, Wang and Chen recently opened Cuddlefish in the former Brush space, and also own and operate Momonoki and Momo Cafe in Midtown.

“In this next chapter for Brush, we want to share our bonded passion of Japanese cuisine and culture and create our own identity of sushi and dining experience,” Liang said in a prepared statement. “Seasonal and personal touches of the menu will be based on the flavors and ideas of our memories and experiences in Japan, Taiwan and the U.S.”

Brush will join several food and beverage concepts at Buckhead Village including Storico Vino, the Southern Gentleman, Le Colonial and Gypsy Kitchen. Set to open in the coming months are Carmel, the James Room, Planta Queen and Yeppa & Co.

ExploreMetro Atlanta restaurant openings
ExploreThe ultimate guide to metro Atlanta food halls

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She works as a digital audience specialist for the food and dining team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Tony Walsh/UGAAA

University releases statement following arrest of Georgia baseball player5h ago

Credit: Alex Brandon

Clyde flips to McCarthy, who still falls short in 12th round of speaker votes
1h ago

Credit: Adam Krohn

Georgia Tech hires longtime coach Tim McFarlin as high school relations director
18h ago

Georgia Tech hires two defensive assistants for Brent Key’s staff
1h ago

Georgia Tech hires two defensive assistants for Brent Key’s staff
1h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Carolyn Collins, DeKalb’s compassionate custodian, dies at 58
6h ago
The Latest

Credit: Allagash Brewing Co.

Beer Pick: Allagash Hop Reach IPA is both complex and easy to drink
1h ago
Owner of Firepit Pizza Tavern opening Birdcage in Grant Park
23h ago
LaGarde American Eatery opens in Milton for cajun cuisine and cocktails
23h ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Everything you need to know about Georgia vs. TCU
3h ago
Working families resort to hotels for homes
Damar Hamlin breathing on his own, able to speak to teammates
48m ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top