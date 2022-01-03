Hamburger icon
Emmy Squared Pizza opens second Atlanta location

Emmy Squared Colony pizza with Ezzo pepperoni, pickled jalapenos, and honey. (Mia Yakel for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
Emmy Squared Colony pizza with Ezzo pepperoni, pickled jalapenos, and honey. (Mia Yakel for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Mia Yakel

Restaurant News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

New York-based pizza eatery Emmy Squared has opened its second Atlanta location.

Located at 1009 Marietta St. NW in the Brickworks Atlanta development, Emmy Squared offers a menu similar to its other locations with a variety of Detroit-style pizzas, small plates and the Le Big Matt burger and is open for dine-in, takeout and delivery.

The interior of Emmy Squared.

The interior of Emmy Squared.

The first Atlanta Emmy Squared opened in April 2021 at 475 Bill Kennedy Way SE in Glenwood Park. The restaurant also has locations in Philadelphia, Washington DC, Virginia, Nashville, Kentucky and North Carolina. The first location opened in 2016 in Brooklyn.

The interior of Emmy Squared.

The interior of Emmy Squared.

The West Midtown Emmy Squared is open 4-9 p.m. Wednesdays-Thursdays, 4-10 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays and 4-9 p.m. Sundays.

1009 Marietta St NW, Atlanta. 470-617-1160, emmysquaredpizza.com/

About the Author

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She works as a digital audience specialist for the food and dining team.

Investigations
