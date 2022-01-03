Emmy Squared Pizza opens second Atlanta location

New York-based pizza eatery Emmy Squared has opened its second Atlanta location.
Located at 1009 Marietta St. NW in the Brickworks Atlanta development, Emmy Squared offers a menu similar to its other locations with a variety of Detroit-style pizzas, small plates and the Le Big Matt burger and is open for dine-in, takeout and delivery.
Credit: Emmy Squared
The first Atlanta Emmy Squared opened in April 2021 at 475 Bill Kennedy Way SE in Glenwood Park. The restaurant also has locations in Philadelphia, Washington DC, Virginia, Nashville, Kentucky and North Carolina. The first location opened in 2016 in Brooklyn.
Credit: Emmy Squared
The West Midtown Emmy Squared is open 4-9 p.m. Wednesdays-Thursdays, 4-10 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays and 4-9 p.m. Sundays.
1009 Marietta St NW, Atlanta. 470-617-1160, emmysquaredpizza.com/
