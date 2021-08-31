Get a peek of the new food hall coming to Lee and White in West End

Originally planned as new construction, Lee and White’s food hall will now be located in the pre-existing Building 1020 and comprise 28,000 square feet. The building will offer a mix of full-service restaurants, including the second location of Lake & Oak announced in May; fast-casual dining options; and 13 food stalls. A large central bar will be located at the front of the building and will open to a Beltline-facing, 24-foot outdoor patio.

Ackerman retail senior vice president Kelly Wilson, who worked on the Marietta Square Market food hall, is in talks with food vendors for Lee and White.