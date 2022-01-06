Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Omicron leads Chick-fil-A to extend deadline for dining room openings

Chick-fil-A relied heavily on drive-thrus even before the pandemic, but they picked up much more of the load when dining rooms shuttered amid the rise of COVID-19. The Atlanta-based chain had been pushing for all of its franchisees' dining spaces to open this month. But that deadline has now been pushed back. (ALYSSA POINTER/ALYSSA.POINTER@AJC.COM)
caption arrowCaption
Chick-fil-A relied heavily on drive-thrus even before the pandemic, but they picked up much more of the load when dining rooms shuttered amid the rise of COVID-19. The Atlanta-based chain had been pushing for all of its franchisees' dining spaces to open this month. But that deadline has now been pushed back. (ALYSSA POINTER/ALYSSA.POINTER@AJC.COM)

Credit: Alyssa Pointer

Credit: Alyssa Pointer

COVID-19
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
11 minutes ago
Most dining rooms are now open, but drive-thru remains popular

Chick-fil-A has pushed back the deadline for having all its dining rooms reopened. Blame the surging omicron variant for any impact on lunch plans.

The chicken chain’s new deadline is the middle of February. It had been Jan. 10. Even the new date isn’t a lock, though, according to the company.

A Chick-fil-A spokesperson said the company believes most of the restaurant dining rooms will be able to safely reopen with precautions in mid-February.

But she said the company will continue to evaluate impact of omicron and there is a chance the timetable could shift again.

During the pandemic, the Atlanta-based company excused its franchisees from requirements that they keep their restaurant dining rooms open. Varying COVID-19 case counts, differing local rules and other factors complicated setting a firm requirement.

The vast majority of Chick-fil-A’s sit-down dining remained off limits well into the spring of last year, even as the company saw sales and profits soar in 2020 thanks in part to booming drive-thru operations.

Now, the majority of the dining rooms in the chain’s more than 2,700 restaurants are open, according to the company.

About the Author

Follow Matt Kempner on facebookFollow Matt Kempner on twitter

Matt Kempner is a veteran, award-winning journalist who seeks out the twists behind our adventures with business, money, careers, power and government. A former columnist and editor, his assignments have included business investigations, energy, the economy, entrepreneurs, big business, consumer spending, politics, government and the environment.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
COVID hospitalizations rise over holiday weekend as omicron surges
Coronavirus: How many people have died from the virus in the U.S.?
‘Overwhelming’ amount of data delays Georgia COVID-19 update
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top