Owner of Gocha’s Breakfast Bar bringing tapas to Atlanta this spring

The celebrity hairstylist behind popular Atlanta eatery Gocha’s Breakfast Bar is expanding her horizons with a new tapas concept.
Gocha Hawkins, who opened Gocha’s Breakfast Bar in January 2019, with a second location in Fayetteville opening in 2020, plans to debut Gocha’s Tapas Bar in April. Located at 5829 Campbellton Road SW in the Sandtown Crossing development, the restaurant will have a 1,500-square-foot interior and a 2,100-square-foot patio.
The menu will feature dishes including shishito peppers, Impossible sliders, stuffed crab mushrooms, fried green tomatoes with crab salad, cauliflower tacos and lobster rolls. The eatery will also have a full bar with a cocktail list.
In addition, Hawkins recently launched a Gocha’s Breakfast Bar food truck, serving many dishes from the restaurant’s menu including shrimp and grits, Krunch-Tastic French Toast and chicken and waffles. The food truck menu also offers sandwiches, bowls and other grab-and-go options.
The food truck will be parked at the Cascade location of Gocha’s Breakfast Bar, with the same hours as the restaurant (9 a.m.-3 p.m. daily). The truck will also be available for catering and special events.
“With the tapas bar, we wanted to open a space where locals and visitors to the community can get together, socialize and enjoy themselves,” Hawkins said in a prepared statement. “With the food truck, we are looking forward to creating an additional avenue for to-go ordering and reducing the wait time at our Cascade location, which will enhance our overall in-house dining experience.”
Hawkins, a Detroit native and the owner of Midtown’s Gocha Salon, is known for styling celebrity clients such as Kandi Burruss, Nicki Minaj, Serena Williams, Beyonce and Drake and starring on WEtv’s “LA Hair” for three seasons.
