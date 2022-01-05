Owner of Gocha’s Breakfast Bar bringing tapas to Atlanta this spring

Gocha Hawkins, who opened Gocha’s Breakfast Bar in January 2019, with a second location in Fayetteville opening in 2020, plans to debut Gocha’s Tapas Bar in April. Located at 5829 Campbellton Road SW in the Sandtown Crossing development, the restaurant will have a 1,500-square-foot interior and a 2,100-square-foot patio.

The menu will feature dishes including shishito peppers, Impossible sliders, stuffed crab mushrooms, fried green tomatoes with crab salad, cauliflower tacos and lobster rolls. The eatery will also have a full bar with a cocktail list.