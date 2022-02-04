Lapeer Seafood Market reopens as Lapeer Steak & Seafood and more dining news from the week

Lapeer’s hours are 5-9 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays and 5-10 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays. The restaurant is currently accepting reservations.

Kimpton Wade Hotel, set to open this summer at 1340 W. Peachtree St. NW in Midtown, will be home to two new culinary and cocktail concepts. A ground-level “modern American” restaurant serving “regionally-inspired cuisine,” according to a press release, accompanied by a mezzanine-level cocktail lounge and bar focused on botanical cocktails and seafood-centered small plates.

The Kimpton Wade will be Atlanta’s third Kimpton hotel, joining the Kimpton Overland Hotel and the Kimpton Sylvan Hotel in Buckhead, which is home to food and beverage concepts The Betty, Willow Bar and St. Juelp.

Randy Pechin, the owner of Inman Park cocktail bar Little Spirit, has purchased the former Diesel Filling Station space at 870 North Highland Ave. NE in Virginia-Highland. Steven Josovitz of the Schumacher Group brokered the deal.

Pechin told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that he will share more details on his plans for the space in the coming weeks.

Diesel Filling Station, which opened in 2008, closed in January 2022 after being listed for sale in September 2021.

Glide Pizza, which opened in Irwin Street Market just off the Eastside Beltline in 2020, is relocating this weekend to a larger space in the nearby Studioplex development at 659 Auburn Ave., Eater Atlanta reports.

The pizza shop, which is also set to start serving its pies and slices inside Decatur’s Inner Voice Brewing next month, will offer takeout and outdoor dining at Studioplex for the time being.

Owner Rob Birdsong said he plans to install a walk-up window in the space.

More details have been revealed on Daiquiriville, set to open this spring in mixed-use development Underground Atlanta.

Located along the Kenny’s Alley area of Underground Atlanta, the 2,200-square-foot bar will offer a variety of non-alcoholic and alcoholic options, including draft beer, wine and cocktails as well as a mix of eight daiquiris and a small food menu.

The indoor-outdoor space will feature a stage, equipped for karaoke and live entertainment, outdoor seating along Kenny’s Alley, and fire shows and bottle performances by bartenders.

The concept comes from Luisa Duran, a Colombian native with over a decade of experience in the food and beverage industry.

Daiquiriville will join several other food and beverage concepts planned for Underground Atlanta, including dance club and bar Future and a 21-vendor food hall. Dessert shop Cheesecaked opened in the development in 2021.

Shaneel Lalani purchased Underground Atlanta in late 2020 from WRS Inc. He recently consulted with six local design firms, including HGOR and Smith Dalia Architects, to develop a master plan for Underground. Lalani’s company, Billionaires Funding Group, may add apartments and condos, improve street-level retail and install new outdoor green space.

Giovanni Di Palma, the owner of Antcio Pizza Napoletana, is slated to open Pala, an Italian bakery and gelato shop, at 1264 West Paces Ferry Road in Buckhead, Eater Atlanta reports.

Set to open Feb. 14, Pala will serve paninis, panne alla Romana foccacia-style pizza and fried items like cod fritters.

For dessert, look for tiramisu, cannoli and several flavors of gelato.

Joining Di Palma in operating Pala will be his son, Johnny, a college student.

