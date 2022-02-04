Rum bar El Malo is coming to Memorial Drive development Atlanta Dairies

Set to open by the end of the year, El Malo comes from restaurateur Omar Ferrer, a partner in Supremo Taco and Pollo Supremo, and beverage director Gabe Bowen, formerly of Umi Sushi and Restaurant Eugene).

El Malo, which translates from Spanish to “the bad guy,” will be “rooted in deep reverence for the history and culture surrounding sugar cane/agave-based spirits,” according to a press release. The buildout for the 5,444-square-foot space will be led by Square Feet Studio and will feature an “express” window on the patio that will focus on frozen and bottled options.