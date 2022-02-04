Hamburger icon
Rum bar El Malo is coming to Memorial Drive development Atlanta Dairies

Rum bar El Malo is coming to Memorial Drive development Atlanta Dairies



By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
A rum bar will become the newest food and beverage concept at the mixed-use project Atlanta Dairies on Memorial Drive in Atlanta’s Reynoldstown neighborhood.

Set to open by the end of the year, El Malo comes from restaurateur Omar Ferrer, a partner in Supremo Taco and Pollo Supremo, and beverage director Gabe Bowen, formerly of Umi Sushi and Restaurant Eugene).

El Malo, which translates from Spanish to “the bad guy,” will be “rooted in deep reverence for the history and culture surrounding sugar cane/agave-based spirits,” according to a press release. The buildout for the 5,444-square-foot space will be led by Square Feet Studio and will feature an “express” window on the patio that will focus on frozen and bottled options.

El Malo will join several other food and beverage tenants at Paces Properties’ Atlanta Dairies, including Dairies Coffeehouse and Cold Brew Bar, Three Taverns Imaginarium, Wonderkid and music venue The Eastern.

In addition to Atlanta Dairies, Paces Properties also owns and operates Atlanta development Krog Street Market, Larkin on Memorial, Atlanta Stove Works, and Vinings Jubilee.

About the Author

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She works as a digital audience specialist for the food and dining team.

