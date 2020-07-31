Karma Farm relocates and more dining news from the week

She also noted the abundance of parking, a traffic light on Peachtree Road, the ability for guests to maintain social distancing while ordering, plus covered outside dining.

“It’s hard to put into words how very grateful we are to our loyal KF community,” Wilder said. “They have been there with us non-stop, supporting our six team members and our family since we opened in December 2018. These hundreds of amazing regulars encourage us daily to keep on, keeping on, as we continue our mission of serving pure, real food for all eaters, whether they are vegan or carnivores. Many walk to us or bike, and others drive from areas almost an hour away, sometimes weekly, for their favorites.”

The restaurant’s will continue to source local and sustainable ingredients and certified humane meats, with menu offerings including proteins, veggies, salads, stuffed yuca arepas, bowls, organic juices and immunity shots and a coffee bar. There are plans to add gluten-free beer, craft cocktails and biodynamic and vegan wines when licensing allows.

Hours are 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday.

2277 Peachtree Road, Atlanta. 404-812-0477, eatkarmafarm.com

Daily Dose by The Merchant coffee shop opened this week in the Madison Yards development at 907 Memorial Drive SE in Reynoldstown, What Now Atlanta first reported.

The shop, which sells Stumptown coffee drinks and baked goods from Alon’s Bakery, also has a book retail section.

Louisiana Crab Shack is opening soon at South Cobb Drive in Smyrna and Red Crab Juicy Seafood is coming to Northridge Shopping Center in Sandy Springs, Tomorrow’s News Today reports.

