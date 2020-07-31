Karma Farm relocates and more dining news from the week

Health-focused restaurant KarmaFarm has relocated to Brookwood Hills.
The restaurant, which is owned by McCall and Scott Wilder and specializes in gluten-free and nut-free organic food, opened at 54 Pharr Road in late 2018.
In mid-March, KarmaFarm moved, taking over the King’s BBQ spot on a pop-up basis at Savi Provisions in Buckhead while still looking for a permanent location.
The McCalls said they found what they hope is their “forever home” at 2277 Peachtree Road. The space was previously home to Linton Hopkins’ restaurant Holeman & Finch. That concept is slated to reopen in Colony Square in Midtown.
“Not knowing what the future holds with the pandemic or the restaurant business, our top requirement was a covered, drive up, to-go spot for online and call-in orders for gloved handoffs, as well as a designated, quick takeout spot for those who wanted to pop in,” McCall said in a prepared statement.
She also noted the abundance of parking, a traffic light on Peachtree Road, the ability for guests to maintain social distancing while ordering, plus covered outside dining.
“It’s hard to put into words how very grateful we are to our loyal KF community,” Wilder said. “They have been there with us non-stop, supporting our six team members and our family since we opened in December 2018. These hundreds of amazing regulars encourage us daily to keep on, keeping on, as we continue our mission of serving pure, real food for all eaters, whether they are vegan or carnivores. Many walk to us or bike, and others drive from areas almost an hour away, sometimes weekly, for their favorites.”
The restaurant’s will continue to source local and sustainable ingredients and certified humane meats, with menu offerings including proteins, veggies, salads, stuffed yuca arepas, bowls, organic juices and immunity shots and a coffee bar. There are plans to add gluten-free beer, craft cocktails and biodynamic and vegan wines when licensing allows.
Hours are 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
2277 Peachtree Road, Atlanta. 404-812-0477, eatkarmafarm.com
Daily Dose by The Merchant coffee shop opened this week in the Madison Yards development at 907 Memorial Drive SE in Reynoldstown, What Now Atlanta first reported.
The shop, which sells Stumptown coffee drinks and baked goods from Alon’s Bakery, also has a book retail section.
Louisiana Crab Shack is opening soon at South Cobb Drive in Smyrna and Red Crab Juicy Seafood is coming to Northridge Shopping Center in Sandy Springs, Tomorrow’s News Today reports.
MORE DINING NEWS
Glide Pizza now open on the Eastside Beltline
French Market and Tavern coming to Vinings
Apt 4B opens for upscale Caribbean fare in Buckhead
Perc Coffee opening next month in East Lake
Hero Doughnuts now open in Summerhill
Kinship opening this fall in Virginia-Highland
Con Leche coming to Reynoldstown
Hippin’ Hops coming to East Atlanta
Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.
About the Author