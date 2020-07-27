Glide Pizza now open on the Beltline for pie, slices

Glide Pizza opened late last week at Irwin Street Market, the Eastside Beltline-adjacent development across from Krog Street Market that also counts Jake’s Ice Cream, Academy Coffee and the Cooking School at Irwin Street amongst its tenants. O4W Pizza, which started in the space in 2015, moved to Duluth the following year. Owner Anthony Spina, along with partner Billy Streck, opened pizza spot Nina + Rafi on the Beltline in late 2018.

The guy behind Glide’s pies is Rob Birdsong, an Atlanta native who returned to the city after a decade of living in Brooklyn.