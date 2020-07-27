Glide Pizza now open on the Beltline for pie, slices

The former location of popular metro Atlanta pizza spot O4W Pizza is now home to a new place for pies.
Glide Pizza opened late last week at Irwin Street Market, the Eastside Beltline-adjacent development across from Krog Street Market that also counts Jake’s Ice Cream, Academy Coffee and the Cooking School at Irwin Street amongst its tenants. O4W Pizza, which started in the space in 2015, moved to Duluth the following year. Owner Anthony Spina, along with partner Billy Streck, opened pizza spot Nina + Rafi on the Beltline in late 2018.
The guy behind Glide’s pies is Rob Birdsong, an Atlanta native who returned to the city after a decade of living in Brooklyn.
For delivery, Glide eschewed third-party apps including Uber Eats and Grubhub. Instead, customers can order on the spot’s website, and their order will be delivered on an electric bike provided by local shop Edison Bikes.
Glide is open Tuesday-Sunday.
660 Irwin St. NE, Atlanta. glidepizza.com/
