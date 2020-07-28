Con Leche bringing coffee, toasts to Reynoldstown this fall

Con Leche is owned and operated by Ivan Romero, who immigrated to the United States as a political refugee from Colombia at nine years old, and while he has not returned to his home country since, “he uses coffee as the main vehicle to keep him in touch with his roots,” according to a press release.

“Coffee is something that a number of us drink daily, so I wanted to make sure that Con Leche fit the way we consume it,” Romero said in a prepared statement. “There are incredibly talented people in Atlanta roasting coffee and baking bread, so we wanted to make sure to partner with those in our community who make us excited to call it home. Our goal is to improve how people interact with each other, food, and the physical world.”

Con Leche will be designed by architect Tim Nichols of NO Architecture to design the space, with the brand and associated assets developed by creative director Dallas Taylor.

