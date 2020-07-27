Hippin’ Hops to bring beer, oysters to East Atlanta Village

Explore Beer and brewery news

Boston been brewing on his own for about 15 years, and started thinking about opening his own brewery about two years ago. When he heard the Glenwood Avenue location was vacant, he jumped on it.

“It’s something I’ve always loved doing,” he said. “I’ve always wanted to own a brewery.”

A photo of tanks being delivered to the location were posted on Reddit last month. Boston said he’s hopefully he’ll be out of the permitting stage soon, after which he said it should take about three weeks for him to renovate the building.

As far as beer styles, Boston said Hippin’ Hops will “do it all,” from IPAs to sours to stouts. While Boston will oversee the overall operations for the business, he’s looking to hire a brewmaster.

The kitchen will be run by executive chef Jamarius “J.” Banks, a former contestant on Food Network’s “Beat Bobby Flay” who has also cooked at several Atlanta restaurants including The Optimist.

“I consider myself a very good chef, but he beats me,” Boston said.

Offerings will include oysters, including some from the Boston’s oyster bed in North Carolina, and other seafood items. Boston sees the beer as the main attraction, with the food serving to complement the brews.

The Hippin’Hops space will accommodate about 60, with an S-shaped bar inside, outdoor seating along the side of the building and plans for a rooftop bar.

If the East Atlanta launch goes well, Boston is already eyeing a second location for Hippin’ Hops next to Slim & Husky’s in West Midtown.

Once open, Hippin’ Hops will offer beer to go via growlers, as well as dine-in and carryout service for food. Raw oysters will only be served on the premises.

Explore Restaurants coming soon to metro Atlanta

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.