Check out the menu for Hero Doughnuts, now open in Summerhill

There are also breakfast options such as Loaded Hashbrowns and Egg and Cheese Buns, with lunch options including a Super Crunch fried chicken sandwich, a Pimento Cheese bun served with Flamin’ Hot Cheetos and a Pork Chop bun.

Chicken Salad Bun from Hero Doughnuts.

The menu also features kolaches, a salad, sides, custards, coffee drinks and kids options.

Hero Doughnuts shares a patio with Hot Dog Pete’s, which opened last month offering a variety of gourmet hot dogs.

Hot Dog Pete’s and Hero Doughnuts join several other food and dining concepts in the Summerhill development including Junior’s Pizza, Wood’s Chapel BBQ, Halfway Crooks Beer, Little Bear, ice cream spot Big Softie and Little Tart Bakeshop. Also slated for the development are arcade bar Press Start, D Boca N Boca from the owner of The Real Mexican Vittles pop-up; Concept, from the founder of Hush Dinner Club; Redacted, a conspiracy theory-themed bar; and Hodgepodge Coffeehouse.

Talat Market opened earlier this year in the nearby NeighborGoods development at 112 Ormond St.

Summerhill’s first phase of construction includes 37,000 square feet of redeveloped restaurant, retail and loft office space along Georgia Avenue, as well as 676-bed student housing project located adjacent to Georgia State Stadium. Phase two of development will include townhomes, office buildings and additional storefront shops.

The 80-acre mixed-use project in Summerhill is being redeveloped by Carter, in partnership with Oakwood Development and Healey Weatherholtz Properties.

Hero Doughnuts is open from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. daily.

Scroll down to see the menu for Hero Doughnuts:

33 Georgia Ave. SE, Atlanta. herodoughnutsandbuns.com/

