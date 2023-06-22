X

Go Atlanta: A luxury retreat at a rural Georgia farm and a historic Alliance Theater announcement

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
5 hours ago

Among the topics in this episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Go Atlanta podcast, Ligaya Figueras takes you to Georgia’s newest luxury hotel, which is in a town most people have never heard of.

AJC reporter Bo Emerson will discuss the changes coming to the leadership of the Alliance Theater

And Yvonne Zusel will introduce you to Buckhead’s newest Japanese Steakhouse.

Listen and subscribe follow the new Go Atlanta podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or Stitcher.

Links to today’s topics:

Alliance Theatre makes historic announcement with two artistic directors

The gift of a grandfather’s mandolin brings happiness and trouble

EXCLUSIVE: Staplehouse team partners with ranch owners for luxury retreat in rural Georgia

Prefecture Japanese Steakhouse to open next week in Buckhead

Sip Restaurant to take over former Babette’s Cafe space in Virginia-Highland

Doc Chey’s in Grant Park to be replaced by Chef Wang’s

Ed Hula, pioneering online Olympics reporter, receives Coubertin Award

About the Author

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She works as a digital audience specialist for the food and dining team.

Featured

Credit: TNS

Jesse Chavez is an unlikely and irresistible All-Star candidate
WWII veteran, 104, keeps up with the ‘youngsters’ at senior water aerobics
Opinion: How to write stellar college application essays
