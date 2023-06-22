Go Atlanta: A luxury retreat at a rural Georgia farm and a historic Alliance Theater announcement

Among the topics in this episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Go Atlanta podcast, Ligaya Figueras takes you to Georgia’s newest luxury hotel, which is in a town most people have never heard of.

AJC reporter Bo Emerson will discuss the changes coming to the leadership of the Alliance Theater

And Yvonne Zusel will introduce you to Buckhead’s newest Japanese Steakhouse.

Credit: Lifeline Credit: Lifeline

Pudge will make you smile because he has the cutest grin! He is cute and friendly and a multi-tasker: can walk, poop, and smile all at the same time. Our photo team said, “He really enjoyed being in the yard and enjoyed our attention.. He wanted to get in our laps. He was fun to be around; we think he’d make a great pet!” Sounds like a bit of a cuddle bug. Perfect. He has also done well at playgroups with dogs at the shelter. Come by Dekalb County Animal Services at 3280 Chamblee Dunwoody Road in Chamblee or call 404-294-2165 for a meet and greet

Listen and subscribe follow the new Go Atlanta podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or Stitcher.

Links to today’s topics:

Alliance Theatre makes historic announcement with two artistic directors

The gift of a grandfather’s mandolin brings happiness and trouble

EXCLUSIVE: Staplehouse team partners with ranch owners for luxury retreat in rural Georgia

Prefecture Japanese Steakhouse to open next week in Buckhead

Sip Restaurant to take over former Babette’s Cafe space in Virginia-Highland

Doc Chey’s in Grant Park to be replaced by Chef Wang’s

Ed Hula, pioneering online Olympics reporter, receives Coubertin Award