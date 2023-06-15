Sip Restaurant to take over former Babette’s Cafe space in Virginia-Highland

Two restaurant industry veterans are behind a new concept taking over the former Babette’s Cafe space in the Virginia-Highland neighborhood.

Anthony Carrington and Natale Molinaro are set to open Sip at 573 North Highland Ave in mid-August. The new venue will offer “show-stopping, Instagram-able craft cocktails, chef-driven, farm-to-table dishes, and best-in-class service,” according to a press release.

Sip will be Anthony Carrington’s fifth restaurant in Atlanta, joining locations of Spice House in Lithonia and Midtown and locations of Johnny’s Chicken and Waffles in College Park and Midtown. He also owns a restaurant in Baltimore, with plans to open two others in Texas and New York in the coming months.

Molinaro has worked at several metro Atlanta eateries including Restaurant Eugene, Linton’s in The Garden, Fritti and Soto + Soto. She has also worked as a restaurant consultant.

“I believe an unforgettable immersive dining experience is all about the fine details, and that’s what this new concept is all about,” Molinaro said in a prepared statement. “Sip will be devoted to the intersection where beautifully delicious food and drinks meet consistently exceptional service.”

Carrington and Molinaro are renovating the entire interior of the building. Designed by local interior designer Patti Krogenhold, the space will feature a circular bar, as well as a deck facing out onto Highland Avenue.

Babette’s Cafe closed last year after nearly 30 years.

