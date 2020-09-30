Check out the menu for D.B.A. Sandwich Company, opening off Eastside Beltline

The owner of Virginia-Highland barbecue restaurant D.B.A. Barbecue is branching out with a new type of eatery.
Matt Coggin is slated to open D.B.A. Sandwich Company as early as Nov. 1 inside Irwin Street Market, just off the Eastside Beltline.
The menu will feature 10 sandwiches, including the Turkey BLT, a Cuban, “Pot Roast” sandwich, the Chicken Salad Melt and Pimento Cheese, soups; sides including Mac and Cheese and Brunswick Stew; salads; and a planned daily special taco.
“While we are of course known for our barbecue and key menu items at D.B.A. Barbecue. we have had a loyal following for our sandwiches as well, and when an opportunity arose to open a small space to serve our sandwiches, we had to jump on it,” said Coggin in a prepared statement.
Keeping in mind COVID-19 guidelines, the D.B.A. Sandwich Company space is expected to only house three employees. While communal tables will be available for seated dining, the eatery will focus primarily on takeout.
D.B.A. Sandwich Company will be open from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday.
Scroll down to see the full menu for D.B.A. Sandwich Company:
