The Chastain set to open for ‘refined comfort food’ next month

Executive Chef and Operating Partner Christopher Grossman (from left), Pastry Chef Christian Castillo and Executive Sous Chef Jessica Mullice. / Courtesy of The Chastain
Atlanta Restaurant Blog | 39 minutes ago
By Yvonne Zusel, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Restaurant will replace Horseradish Grill

The Chastain is slated to open next month in the spot previously home to longtime Atlanta restaurant Horseradish Grill.

Christopher Grossman, formerly of Atlas at The St. Regis, will serve as executive chef and operating partner of the restaurant, which will offer a menu of new American dishes at 4320 Powers Ferry Road NW.

Grossman, who also previously worked at famed Napa Valley eatery the French Laundry, “will draw inspiration from the best local ingredients and seasonal harvest to create dishes ranging from classic favorites to inventive new takes,” according to a press release. The menu will offer a “variety of craveable dishes as a “choose-your-own-adventure” to be enjoyed in a comfortable setting."

Cinnamon rolls from The Chastain. / Courtesy of The Chastain
Also on the Chastain team is general manager Justin Craft, an Atlanta native and graduate of The Culinary Institute of America who previously worked for Fifth Group Restaurants, Isakson Living and Bones. Before moving into the hospitality industry, Craft was a research and development chef in the “Southern Living” test kitchen.

Local firm Siegel Construction & Design is overseeing the design of the restaurant, which is located inside a former roadside country store. The 2500 square-foot main floor space will “bring the outdoors in,” according to the press release, with “large iron-rimmed windows and doors that connect the inside with multiple patios and spotlight the restaurant’s lush garden" and “a neutral color palette and wood, iron and leather details throughout.” The space will also feature a stone patio surrounded by foliage and a garden from which Grossman plans to source some of his ingredients.

Due to COVID-19 guidelines, indoor seating will be limited upon opening. Online ordering and curbside pick-up will also be available.

Morning counter-service including coffee and pastries will be offered from 7 a.m.-2 p.m daily, with dinner service nightly from 5-10 p.m.

