The Chastain set to open for ‘refined comfort food’ next month

Local firm Siegel Construction & Design is overseeing the design of the restaurant, which is located inside a former roadside country store. The 2500 square-foot main floor space will “bring the outdoors in,” according to the press release, with “large iron-rimmed windows and doors that connect the inside with multiple patios and spotlight the restaurant’s lush garden" and “a neutral color palette and wood, iron and leather details throughout.” The space will also feature a stone patio surrounded by foliage and a garden from which Grossman plans to source some of his ingredients.

Due to COVID-19 guidelines, indoor seating will be limited upon opening. Online ordering and curbside pick-up will also be available.

Morning counter-service including coffee and pastries will be offered from 7 a.m.-2 p.m daily, with dinner service nightly from 5-10 p.m.

