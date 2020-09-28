Brooklyn Bagel coming to Ansley Mall

Johns Creek mainstay Brooklyn Bagel Bakery & Deli is expanding with a location inside the Perimeter.
The eatery is slated to open in Ansley Mall at 1544 Piedmont Ave. NE, What Now Atlanta reported and Brooklyn Bagel announced on its Facebook page.
Open in Johns Creek since 1997, Brooklyn Bagel will fill the bagel void left by the closure of the Royal Bagel at Ansley Mall in 1997. The shop was opened by Michael Yoss and his parents, Kenny and Rose, in October 1974.
“I don’t know if this is harder on me or on the customers,” Yoss told the AJC when the shop closed.
Other food and beverage concepts at Ansley Mall include Chopt, Bantam & Biddy and Vinny’s Italian Grill and Pizzeria.
A representative for Brooklyn Bagel was not immediately available for comment or to provide additional details on the opening.
