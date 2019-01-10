•Out and about and want to stay alcohol-free? Local bars including Foundation Social Eatery and Lyla Lila feature elegant zero-proof drinks for grown-ups on their menus.

•When building a mocktail of your own, take a page from our experts. There is no alcohol to be found, but, if it’s done right, you’ll be too pleased to notice. Try these recipes from bartenders at local restaurants including Southern Belle and Third Door and Umi and Botiwalla.

•Want to make your own mocktail at home? The Sunday Morning Revival from Wahoo is sort of a ginger-lemonade with a dash of turmeric and a pinch of cayenne, our testers agreed this is one refreshing beverage. Learn to make it here. Also, Atrium’s All That Glitters gives brunch a kick of ginger.

•Are cocktails books more your speed? These books offer ideas for making delicious beverages with little booze or none at all.

•Having a Dry January this year? There are plenty of products to check out here, here, here, here and here.

• If beer is your thing, here are a few non-alcoholic varieties to try.

•There is a paradigm shift in the drinking world, as people become increasingly mindful of consumption habits and seek alternatives. Enter Seedlip, the world's first distilled nonalcoholic spirit. Its tagline is "what to drink when you're not drinking," and it's increasingly found on the shelves of the world's most prestigious bars, such as the French Laundry, Eleven Madison Park, the Dead Rabbit and, right here in Atlanta, at fine-dining institution Bacchanalia. Read more here.

Did you know that one of the largest importers of alcohol-free spirits and wine is based in Atlanta? Read more about the Zero Proof here.

