BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: Day 3 of voting continues for a new speaker of the House
ajc logo
X

Here are some new drinking options for Dry January

Food and Recipes
By Angela Hansberger / For the AJC
13 minutes ago

Nonalcoholic drinks are booming, with innovative new products hitting the shelves just in time for Dry January.

“Consumer interest has never been higher,” said Sean Goldsmith, CEO and co-founder of the Zero Proof, an Atlanta-based retailer of nonalcoholic wines and spirits.

The nonalcoholic beverage industry has more than $10 billion in sales, and by 2026 that is expected to increase a third, according to IWSR Drinks Market Analysis. Nielsen reports that 45% of drinking-age members of Gen Z never drink alcohol, and another 20% only drink every two to three months.

You can find beers, bitter botanical elixirs, wines and distilled spirits with alcohol removed.

There are familiar brand names, including Seedlip, Ritual, Monday, Lyre’s Italian Orange, Spiritless Kentucky 74 and Ish spirits, but here are some recent nonalcoholic arrivals:

Explore8 zero proof drinks to try at metro Atlanta bars

De Soi: Katy Perry and master distiller Morgan McLachlan wanted a drink that combined a passion for plants with bold flavor, was fun to sip, and kept you engaged. Their De Soi nonalcoholic aperitifs, first released in 2022, are bubbly, different from others on the market, and heavy on aroma and flavor. Golden Hour is zesty, bright and bracing, with citrus notes, lemon grass and leafy herbs. Champignon Dreams is juicy, fresh and earthy, with reishi mushrooms and strawberry. No mixing is required; just pop them open and sip. And, they include all sorts of aptogens, if that is what you are looking for. Of course, you also can drink them just because they taste good.

$28 per 750-milliliter bottle of Golden Hour, $25 per 8-ounce four-pack of Champignon Dreams. Available locally at Nourish Botanica and Zilch Market. drinkdesoi.com

ExploreRaise the home bar on zero-proof cocktails

Credit: Handout

Credit: Handout

Everleaf: As both a conservation biologist and a bartender, Paul Matthew puts his passion for plants and people together to create Everleaf aperitifs, made with sustainably sourced botanicals. There are three varieties: Bittersweet Forest tastes of 14 botanicals, including orange blossom, saffron, cinnamon and chamomile. Mountain is flavored by cherry blossom, strawberry, rose hip and coriander. Crisp Marine makes a great nonalcoholic iteration of a gin and tonic, enhanced by 16 botanicals, including sea buckthorn, bergamot, thyme, juniper, pine and green tea.

$33 per 500-milliliter bottle. everleafdrinks.com

Explore3 nonalcoholic drinks worth trying anytime

Credit: handout

Credit: handout

Athletic Brewing: I don’t know what kind of magic happens at Athletic Brewing, but I could swear I was drinking a good ol’ standard American beer when I first opened a can. The bitter (yet approachable) Run Wild IPA, with five northwest hops, has a luscious, malty body. The Upside Down golden ale is earthy, slightly floral in aroma and light-bodied. These aren’t just good nonalcoholic beers, they are good beers, period.

$13.99 per six-pack. athleticbrewingcom

ExploreAtlanta firm will help you with your Dry January goals

Credit: Angela Hansberger

Credit: Angela Hansberger

Joyus wines: Jessica Selander had been sober for more than 15 years when she went on the hunt for a good nonalcoholic wine. Her Seattle-based company now produces wines that certainly are something to be joyous about. The sparkling white, made mainly with chardonnay, pinot grigio, French colombard and chenin blanc is crisp, with apple and melon aromas and flavors, and bright bubbles. The peach-hued sparkling rosé is full of fragrant citrus blossoms and northwest berries.

$24.99 per 750-milliliter bottle. drinkjoyus.com

Explore3 new nonalcoholic spirits for your bar

Credit: Handout

Credit: Handout

Null wines: This line proves that you don’t need alcohol to experience the pleasures of wine. Founded by Catherine Diao and Dorothy Munholland, Studio Null produces its wines with acclaimed winemakers in Germany and Spain. Vacuum distillation is used to remove the alcohol, while preserving the flavor, aroma and body. The first release included a sparkling rosé of silvaner and portugieser grapes; Prickly Red, with Spanish tempranillo and syrah; and the lovely, acidic Blanc Burgunder, with pinot blanc and pinot gris grapes. A new release includes solo garnacha and sparkling verdejo from Spain.

$29-$36. nullwines.com

Explore3 low-alcohol drinks to sip during the summer
ExploreThe ultimate guide to metro Atlanta food halls

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Angela Hansberger is a freelance food, spirits, & culture writer who has written for Bon Appetit, Atlanta Magazine, Audubon, and is a contributing writer for the AJC.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / AJC

Georgia’s governor blasts tailgating policy at football title game5h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Countdown to national championship: Excuse me? No tailgating?
9h ago

Credit: James Schnepf & Contributed

Southern Company, Georgia Power announce executive leadership changes
58m ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech’s Brent Key announces two departures from coaching staff

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech’s Brent Key announces two departures from coaching staff

Chick-fil-A investigating ‘suspicious activity’ on mobile app
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: Ryan Fleisher for The AJC

RECIPES: Tropical dishes and drinks to brighten winter days
RECIPE: Make the Woodall’s Bet Your Berries
RECIPE: Creamy white beans make a hearty one-pot dish
Featured

Doctors offer perspective on Bills’ Damar Hamlin’s serious injury
Congressional term ends without Calvin Smyre’s confirmation as ambassador
Everything you need to know about Georgia’s congressional delegation, 2023-2024
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top