“Zero-proof drinks are often an afterthought in bar programs,” said Allison Lovelace, beverage manager for Ford Fry’s Little Sparrow, Bar Blanc and Marcel. “I like them to feel like something special,” she said as she described delicately scoring lime wedges on her zero-proof Triple Crown at Little Sparrow. It’s as playful and whimsical as any classic Buck recipe, with nice spice and bitter orange complexity.

There are different approaches to crafting a zero-proof cocktail. Some bartenders go for spirit-free versions of traditional cocktails using nonalcoholic spirits, while others curate a balanced taste experience. For example, a traditional gimlet offers a bright balance of sweetness, citrus and juniper. A great zero-proof cocktail is comprised of syrups, juices, herbs, teas or zero-proof spirits that similarly work in harmony.

“My best advice is to start experimenting with syrups and finding your favorite flavors,” said Love. “Learning the basics of pairing flavor is essential; that’s how to get depth of flavor.” She suggests keeping fresh squeezed citrus around as well as fresh herbs for a zing of flavor.

For Nick Hassiotis, general manager and operating partner of Foundation Social Eatery, one of the issues with zero-proof drinks is mouthfeel, since they lack the viscosity of alcohol. “I found that using ingredients like egg whites, aquafaba (chickpea water), cream and rich syrups help add mouthfeel,” he said.

There are so many interesting nonalcoholic alternatives today. Hassiotis likes Ritual brand’s gin alternative and, for Italian aperitifs, his go-to is Lyre’s. Along with the nonalcoholic sparkling wines she serves at Southern Belle, Love finds Ritual and Monday brands as solid choices for alternative spirits. All of these, among others, are available through The Zero Proof nonalcoholic beverage shop.

RECIPES

The current market of zero-proof spirits makes it easy to craft nonalcoholic cocktails at home, skimping on alcohol without sacrificing the flavor. Here, four Atlanta barkeeps offer some of their favorite recipes.

Credit: CHRIS HUNT Credit: CHRIS HUNT

Modern Yesterdays by Flemming Love of Southern Belle/Georgia Boy

Flemming Love, bar manager at Southern Belle and Georgia Boy, uses a dome to smoke this rum-inspired drink at the restaurants, but she says this step is optional for re-creating it at home.

Banana Syrup

Credit: Megan Barrett Credit: Megan Barrett

Triple Crown

Wilfred’s Non-Alcoholic Aperitif has notes of bitter orange, clove and rosemary that Beverage Manager Allison Lovelace likes to use for a complex, nonalcoholic drink. She says it “does the main job” in Little Sparrow’s cocktail and plays well with ginger beer in a tasteful and playful way. She named it for the horse racing series, calling it “a winner across the board.”

Credit: Angela Hansberger Credit: Angela Hansberger

Bearcat

For the Third Door’s Travis Montgomery, “having excellent zero-proof options is about inclusivity.” The Bearcat, using Lyre’s gin alternative, is a fan favorite for drinkers and nondrinkers alike. “We work really hard on providing a welcoming environment for our guests, and we want people to enjoy their time in our space regardless of their drinking preferences,” he said.

Cucumber Simple Syrup

Credit: Nick Hassiotis Credit: Nick Hassiotis

Island in the Sun

Named for a Weezer song and created by Foundation Social Eatery’s Nick Hassiotis, Island in the Sun is a nonalcoholic drink that tastes somewhere between a piña colada and a Ramos gin fizz. It’s sophisticated but with tropical vibes.

