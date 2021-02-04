3 nonalcoholic drinks worth trying anytime

As a young office worker, Aura Bora co-founder Paul Voge would go through seven to eight cans of sparkling water a day.

He and his wife, Maddie, set out to make, test and refine their own flavors that people “would have some context with, beyond sparkling water,” he said. They used herbal extracts, fruits and flowers for a flavorful and playful approach, creating a lineup of five varieties that sip like a complex drink.

The drinks have no calories, sugar or artificial sweeteners, and come in cans with cover art “as whimsical as the ingredients inside them,” Voge said. The 12-ounce cans sell for around $2 each and are available in basil berry, cactus rose, lavender cucumber, lemongrass coconut and peppermint watermelon. I made a curry dish for dinner one evening, and poured lemongrass coconut over a large ice cube in a fancy glass. It paired beautifully with the dish and tasted like a bartender had made it for me. Voge also suggested mixing lavender cucumber with gin, for an easy and interesting cocktail. More flavors are coming.

Available at Aurabora.com, and, locally, at Westview Corner Grocery, 1562 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd., Atlanta. 404-748-7037, westviewgrocery.com

Pauline Idogho's Mocktail Club drinks are reminiscent of classic cocktails, only without the booze, and with the bonus of ingredients aiding digestive health. Courtesy of Mocktail Club Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Mocktail Club

Bottles of Mocktail Club zero-proof drinks appear clean, natural and timeless, which is exactly what founder Pauline Idogho intended. She wanted something reminiscent of a classic cocktail, only booze-free, with bold and daring flavors, and with ingredients beneficial to digestive health. The company relies on organic suppliers, and uses sustainable packaging for its elixirs, which are caffeine-free and loaded with antioxidants and prebiotics.

The spritzy Capri Sour is a mix of sweet and sour, from pomegranate and cranberry. Manhattan Berry combines blackberries, a pear shrub and a big kick of fresh ginger. Havana Twist is a take on a mojito — refreshing and tangy, with spices and lime. My favorite, Bombay Fire, uses infused tea leaves and agave, and has smoky, almost warming notes from chili.

Four-packs are $16.95; available at mocktailclub.com and Amazon.

Fluère

Netherlands-made Fluére is trying to be an alcohol-free gin, and it succeeds. The stunning blue bottle is a fine addition to a bar cart.

Made with juniper, citrus peels, coriander and lavender, the clear liquid is tart, with piney notes and a hint of citrus. And, it has a bite to it. Like true gin, Fluére goes through a distillation process that extracts the important essential oils for flavor. Dealcoholization happens via hydrosteam distillation, and what remains is reminiscent of gin. Pour it over a nice ice ball, add a splash of good tonic water, throw in a lime peel, and maybe a couple of dried juniper berries, and you’ve got yourself a mighty fine “gin and tonic.”

$26 per 700-milliliter bottle; available at flueredrinks.com and Amazon.