There are delicious nonalcoholic drinks out there for those who don’t indulge

Wilfred’s aperitif: The perfect partner for the Oddbird bubbles is Wilfred’s, made with an all-natural botanical combination of bitter orange, rhubarb and rosemary. This British import is a surprisingly good fill-in for Campari or Aperol. Add 1.5 ounces to a glass of sparkling Oddbird over ice, and you’ve got a spritz to satisfy even the pickiest drinkers in your circle.

Leitz Zero Point Five pinot noir: The Leitz family has been making wine in the Rheingau region of Germany since the 18th century, and they pay just as much attention to their dealcoholized wines as they do with their regular wines. A spinning cone column is used to extract the alcohol, with very low pressure and temperature. That helps maintain the more delicate flavors in the wine, which the heating method of dealcoholization can destroy. This is a versatile red to keep around, for when the craving for a glass of dry wine comes along while you’re staying dry.

Ghia: This Los Angeles-based company uses riesling grape juice and a boatload of bitter, bright and spicy botanicals to produce a nonalcoholic aperitif, as well as a line of ready-made spritzers. Ghia’s aperitif should be a hit if you’re craving something bittersweet and fresh. Among the company’s three Le Spritz offerings, the lime and salt has a savory citrus character akin to a margarita. Best of all, the compact, perfectly portioned cans are ideal for traveling.

The Slaters are beverage industry veterans and the proprietors of the Expat, Slater’s Steakhouse and the Lark Winespace in Athens.

