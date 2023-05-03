X

RECIPE: Make Atrium’s All That Glitters

Credit: Handout

Credit: Handout

Food and Recipes
By C.W. Cameron / For the AJC
55 minutes ago

We love the variety of restaurants at Ponce City Market, but our favorite is Atrium. We think their sweet potato hash with a glass of All That Glitters is the perfect brunch. I would love to make this ginger mocktail at home for summer entertaining. Will they share the recipe? —Sonya Turner, Atlanta

Oliva Restaurant Group’s beverage director, Demario Wallace, created a suite of non-alcoholic beverages based on classic cocktails for Atrium. “We want to serve not just great drinks, but also inclusive drinks. Our non-alcoholic beverages are perfect for our range of guests, from families to bridal and baby shower parties, and those just looking to enjoy a well-made, non-alcoholic cocktail,” he wrote when sending the recipe.

All That Glitters is based on the Moscow Mule. “Our house-made ginger syrup combines with soda water to create the spicy bubbles we’re used to in a mule, without adding store-bought ginger beer. With fresh-squeezed lime and homemade simple syrup, All That Glitters is an easy, refreshing and healthy, non-alcoholic sipper for all.”

Atrium’s All That Glitters

View Recipe

Ginger Syrup

View Recipe

Simple Syrup

Wallace provided this recipe for classic simple syrup, and suggests you can vary it by using any sugar you like such as brown sugar, coconut sugar or Demerara. He says stirring the sugar into the water, rather than adding water to the sugar, helps the sugar dissolve more easily.

View Recipe

From the menu of . . . Atrium, Ponce City Market, 675 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, #158, Atlanta. 404-600-3939, atriumatl.com

Is there a recipe from a metro Atlanta restaurant you’d like to make at home? Tell us and we’ll try to get it. We’ll also test it and adapt it for the home kitchen. Because of volume, we can’t answer all inquiries. Send your request, your address and phone number to fromthemenu@gmail.com and put “From the menu of” and the name of the restaurant in the subject line.

