RECIPE: Make Atrium’s All That Glitters

Ginger Syrup

Simple Syrup

Wallace provided this recipe for classic simple syrup, and suggests you can vary it by using any sugar you like such as brown sugar, coconut sugar or Demerara. He says stirring the sugar into the water, rather than adding water to the sugar, helps the sugar dissolve more easily.

From the menu of . . . Atrium, Ponce City Market, 675 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, #158, Atlanta. 404-600-3939, atriumatl.com

Is there a recipe from a metro Atlanta restaurant you’d like to make at home? Tell us and we’ll try to get it. We’ll also test it and adapt it for the home kitchen. Because of volume, we can’t answer all inquiries. Send your request, your address and phone number to fromthemenu@gmail.com and put “From the menu of” and the name of the restaurant in the subject line.

Explore Delicious nonalcoholic drinks to try

Explore The ultimate guide to baked goods in metro Atlanta

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.