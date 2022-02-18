Team behind East Atlanta’s Banshee to open an Edgewood sandwich shop

The team behind Banshee and Screamin Weenies in East Atlanta is opening a sandwich shop in Edgewood.
Bonafide Deluxe will open by the end of the year at 1454 LaFrance St. in Atlanta, Atlanta Business Chronicle first reported and a representative for Banshee confirmed to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
The restaurant will be an “Edgewood neighborhood hangout featuring craft cocktails, draft beer and unique deli-style sandwiches,” according to the representative.
Located adjacent to the Candler Park/Edgewood MARTA station, Bonafide Deluxe will feature indoor dining space as well as a large outdoor patio with games for kids and adults. The space also opens up onto a small green space called Edgewood Park.
A wine bar and store from Dwight Cunningham, co-founder of the Roswell Wine Festival, will be located next door.
Executive Chef Nolan Wynn partnered with Katie McDonald, Faielle Stocco and Peter Chvala to open Banshee in 2018, with Wynn being named a 2019 semifinalist for the James Beard Foundation’s rising star chef award. The group opened hot dog stand Screamin’ Weenies on Banshee’s back patio in 2021.
