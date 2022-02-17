Duane Nutter shares concept, name for Summerhill restaurant

The restaurant’s interior is being designed by Atlanta-based design and architecture firms Smith Hanes Studio and MT Studio Architecture, respectively. The restaurant will seat approximately 80 guests and include a private dining area.

Prior to serving as the executive chef at One Flew South, Nutter in the kitchen at Atlanta’s Four Seasons Hotel, while Washington has operated restaurants at Atlanta’s Marriott Marquis, Colony Square Hotel and Hyatt Regency. Nutter, One Flew South and Southern National have all been named James Beard Award semifinalists in past years.

Washington said when the pair was looking for a new project following One Flew South, they looked for places outside of Atlanta “because we didn’t want to open a restaurant that would simply become One Flew South outside of the airport.” He said he’s particularly excited about Southern National’s Summerhill location because he plans to reside in the area.

Southern National will join several other food and beverage concepts in Carter’s Summerhill development including How Crispy Express, Maepole, Wood’s Chapel BBQ, Junior’s Pizza, Halfway Crooks Beer, Little Tart Bakery and Big Softie. Expected to open in the area by the end of 2022 are Hodgepodge Coffeehouse, D Boca N Boca, Redacted and Press Start.

