Open-air Holiday Bar coming to Interlock in West Midtown

Credit: Courtesy of S.J. Collins Enterprises

Restaurant News | 1 hour ago
By Yvonne Zusel, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

An open-air bar is slated to open this spring in the Interlock mixed-use development in West Midtown.

The 1,251 square-foot Holiday Bar will feature openings on each side, three windows and a garage door, What Now Atlanta first reported.

Designed by Square Feet Studios, Holiday Bar will be built with mesh and plastic material, with snap-on bar equipment. The bar will also have a patio with firepits and a high-top bar with drink rails.

Holiday Bar will join several other forthcoming food and beverage concepts at the Interlock, including Pour Taproom, Cathy’s Ice Cream Sandwiches, Velvet Taco and St. Germain French Bakery.

When it opens, the Interlock, located at 1115 Howell Mill Road, will have approximately 200,000 square feet of office space; 100,000 square feet for retail and restaurant space; 350 apartment units; 70 single-family homes and a Marriott Tribute Portfolio boutique hotel.

The development will include a rooftop private pool club and lounge with a retractable roof, and an upscale two-story restaurant.

A representative for Holiday Bar was not immediately available for comment.

