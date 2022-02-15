Barbecue, Vietnamese food and boozy ice cream coming to Milton development

Buzzed Bull Creamery, which offers ice creams and milkshakes, including alcohol-infused options, and has locations in several states including Tennessee, Texas and South Carolina.

Alumni Cookie Dough, which has a location in Marietta and features cookie dough by the scoop, cookie dough sundaes, milkshakes, pretzel bites and snickerdoodle bites.

In addition, Six Bridges Brewing, which has a location in Johns Creek; The Nest Café, a European bistro in Alpharetta; and gourmet market Savi Provisions, which has more than a dozen locations throughout Georgia, are also set to open at the development in 2022.

Food and beverage concepts already open at Crabapple Market include Olde Blind Dog Irish Pub, Kathleen’s Catch, Knuckies Hoagies and Peace Love and Pizza.

Commercial real estate company Ackerman Retail has also signed several retail concepts for the development including home good store Evimero Marketplace and interior design studio Prescott Design. Crabapple Market also includes office space, a stage for concerts and movies, and the Green, a green space for community events.

