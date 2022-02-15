Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Barbecue, Vietnamese food and boozy ice cream coming to Milton development

Crabapple Market

Credit: Crabapple Market

caption arrowCaption
Crabapple Market

Credit: Crabapple Market

Credit: Crabapple Market

Restaurant News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
26 minutes ago
Five restaurants signed for Crabapple Market

Several food and beverage concepts have signed on to open this year at mixed-use development Crabapple Market in Milton.

Restaurants that signed leases for the development, which is located at 12650 Crabapple Road, include:

DUA Vietnamese, which specializes in pho and rice and egg noodle dishes and has existing locations in Midtown, downtown Atlanta, Jonesboro and Fayetteville.

Roll On In Sushi Burritos & Bowls, which serves sushi burritos, tacos, bowls and donuts and has a location in Marietta.

Spiced Right Ribhouse, which has a location in Roswell, serves barbecue specialties including ribs, pulled pork, chicken, brisket, smoked turkey, tacos, sandwiches and salads.

Buzzed Bull Creamery, which offers ice creams and milkshakes, including alcohol-infused options, and has locations in several states including Tennessee, Texas and South Carolina.

Alumni Cookie Dough, which has a location in Marietta and features cookie dough by the scoop, cookie dough sundaes, milkshakes, pretzel bites and snickerdoodle bites.

ExploreNorth Fulton County dining news

In addition, Six Bridges Brewing, which has a location in Johns Creek; The Nest Café, a European bistro in Alpharetta; and gourmet market Savi Provisions, which has more than a dozen locations throughout Georgia, are also set to open at the development in 2022.

Food and beverage concepts already open at Crabapple Market include Olde Blind Dog Irish Pub, Kathleen’s Catch, Knuckies Hoagies and Peace Love and Pizza.

Commercial real estate company Ackerman Retail has also signed several retail concepts for the development including home good store Evimero Marketplace and interior design studio Prescott Design. Crabapple Market also includes office space, a stage for concerts and movies, and the Green, a green space for community events.

ExploreMore restaurants coming soon to metro Atlanta
ExploreOur favorite dishes in Atlanta right now

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She works as a digital audience specialist for the food and dining team.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
MikChan’s, from couple behind JenChan’s, opening in East Atlanta
3h ago
This Atlanta sandwich is like a west Texas monolith
5h ago
Atlanta Classics: For Marlow’s Tavern, it’s a beautiful day in the neighborhoods
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top