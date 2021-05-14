City Winery Atlanta reopens for dinner and more dining news from the week

Atlanta restaurants Nakato Japanese Restaurant and Daddy D’z Barbecue were named to a list of 25 historic and culturally significant restaurants in the U.S. owned by underrepresented groups that will receive funding through the “Backing Historic Small Restaurants” grant program. The program will provide each restaurant with $40,000 in grants funded by American Express and administered by the National Trust for Historic Preservation. The National Trust will also provide technical assistance to support the use of the grant funds.

The funding “will help each restaurant enhance restaurant exteriors, build new outdoor seating areas, and upgrade online businesses to help mitigate operating costs as they work to recover from the financial impacts of the pandemic,” according to a press release.

Mujo, which has been operating as a pop-up out of Cooks & Soldiers for the past year, has set an opening timeline for its own brick-and-mortar restaurant.

The sushi concept from Castellucci Hospitality Group, which owns Cooks & Soldiers in addition to several other metro Atlanta restaurants, will open in late summer 2021 at 691 14th St. The pop-up, run by chef J. Trent Harris, who will also oversee the standalone restaurant, ended May 1.

Mujo will offer two tasting menu options “that will feature a curated combination of modern edomae sushi and kappo style hot & cold dishes,” according to a press release. The sushi bar and private dining area will “serve an elevated version of Mujo’s signature omakase experience consisting of a line-up of nigiri (traditionally served one piece at a time), intermittent hot and cold plates and dessert.”

The Azalea Park Beer Garden in Roswell. / Courtesy of From the Earth Brewing

Roswell’s From the Earth Brewing Company will launch the Azalea Park Beer Garden in partnership with Nantahala Outdoor Center. From the Earth shut down its Beer Garden on the River in June 2020 after one month.

The new beer garden will feature live music, a rotation of food trucks, yard games, outdoor activities, wines and From the Earth beer, as well as pop-up events and fundraisers with other local Roswell businesses and charities.

Located at 203 Azalea Drive in Roswell, the Azalea Park Beer Garden will operate Thursdays starting at 4 p.m. and Fridays-Sundays starting at 2 p.m.-dusk. Dogs on a leash are welcome. Plans are in place for the beer garden to run through Sept. 6.

Tim Stevens opened From the Earth in 2017 at 1570 Holcomb Bridge Road.

Mr. Everything Cafe will move from its location at 889 Martin Luther King Drive to a building across the street at 882 Martin Luther King Drive, What Now Atlanta reports. The new restaurant will span two floors and will feature a bar. Mr. Everything, which serves a health-focused menu that includes dishes like low-carb salads and grilled chicken dishes, also has locations in Decatur, the Greenbriar neighborhood and Fairburn, as well as New Orleans.

Shane Devereux has taken over the kitchen at There on Fifth in Midtown. He previously worked at the now-shuttered Peasant Bistro and Top Flr, as well as the Lawrence.

A second location of breakfast restaurant Effin Egg will open at 201 Ponce de Leon Ave. in Decatur, What Now Atlanta reports. The eatery, which comes from owner Jeff Martin -- who also owns cupcake chain SmallCakes Cupcakery -- will join the original location in Florida.

