Zesto in Little Five Points closes indefinitely after tree damage

Lee Ann Livaditis told Eater Atlanta that the couple is “assessing the extent of the damage this week” while deciding if and when to reopen.

Some of the parade spectators climb the roof of Zesto's to get a better view of the 10th Annual Little Five Points Halloween Parade. Credit: Alexander Acosta / AJC Special Credit: Alexander Acosta / AJC Special

Zesto began in Atlanta in 1949 as a walk-up ice cream stand on Peachtree Road, across the street from Brookwood Station in Buckhead. Its roots in the region date back a year earlier, when Jimbo’s father, John Livaditis, was hired by the Taylor Freezer Corp., manufacturer of the Zest-O-Mat soft-serve ice cream machine, to oversee the opening of 30 Zesto units when the company decided that it wanted to expand its subsidiary ice cream shops into the Southeast.

Jimbo and Lee Ann Livaditis were not immediately available for comment. Please check back to AJC.com for more updates.

