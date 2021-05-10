Zesto in Little Five Points closes indefinitely after tree damage

Zesto restaurant in Atlanta’s Little Five Points neighborhood has temporarily closed after a large tree fell on it last week.
The restaurant, located at 377 Moreland Ave. NE, posted about the incident on its Facebook page:
Owned by husband and wife Jimbo and Lee Ann Livaditis, Zesto also has locations in Buckhead, East Atlanta, Forest Park and Tyrone. A location on Ponce de Leon closed several years ago.
Zesto, which specializes in burgers, hot dogs and soft-serve, celebrated its 70th anniversary in 2019.
Lee Ann Livaditis told Eater Atlanta that the couple is “assessing the extent of the damage this week” while deciding if and when to reopen.
Zesto began in Atlanta in 1949 as a walk-up ice cream stand on Peachtree Road, across the street from Brookwood Station in Buckhead. Its roots in the region date back a year earlier, when Jimbo’s father, John Livaditis, was hired by the Taylor Freezer Corp., manufacturer of the Zest-O-Mat soft-serve ice cream machine, to oversee the opening of 30 Zesto units when the company decided that it wanted to expand its subsidiary ice cream shops into the Southeast.
Jimbo and Lee Ann Livaditis were not immediately available for comment. Please check back to AJC.com for more updates.
