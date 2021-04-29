ajc logo
City Winery Atlanta will reopen in May with reduced capacity, COVID-19 protocols in place

Grammy winner Chrisette Michele played the first of two sold out concerts at the City Winery on Sunday, December 13, 2020. The show featured limited capacity with social distancing of the tables in the intimate venue. Robb Cohen for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Atlanta Music Scene | 34 minutes ago
By Melissa Ruggieri, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

After almost five months in hibernation, City Winery Atlanta will reopen in May.

The concert venue/restaurant/winery set a May 12 return, with its first show on May 17, an acoustic performance by Jade Bird with Savannah Conley opening.

The venue is currently operating with reduced capacity (the room typically seats 350); all seating is general admission.

Other COVID-19 protocols include:

  • Guests (and staff) completing a temperature check and wellness questionnaire prior to entry.
  • All patrons must wear a face covering when entering and moving throughout the public areas; they may be removed at the table.
  • Tickets will be sold in quantities of two or four to avoid seating unaffiliated parties at the same table.
  • A limited number of single tickets are available through the box office (atlantaconcierge@citywinery.com).

Grammy winner Chrisette Michele played the first of two sold out concerts at the City Winery on Sunday, December 13, 2020. The show featured limited capacity with social distancing of the tables in the intimate venue. Robb Cohen for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
City Winery initially reopened in October and hosted several shows through the end of 2020. But winter proved an ideal time to power down the Atlanta location, as well as the City Winery outposts in Philadelphia, Boston and Washington D.C.

Other upcoming concerts include OK Cello (May 20); Cedric Burnside (May 21); Groove Centric (May 22); and Vivian Green (May 26-27).

