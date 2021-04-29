City Winery Atlanta will reopen in May with reduced capacity, COVID-19 protocols in place

Grammy winner Chrisette Michele played the first of two sold out concerts at the City Winery on Sunday, December 13, 2020. The show featured limited capacity with social distancing of the tables in the intimate venue. Robb Cohen for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Credit: Robb Cohen for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Credit: Robb Cohen for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

City Winery initially reopened in October and hosted several shows through the end of 2020. But winter proved an ideal time to power down the Atlanta location, as well as the City Winery outposts in Philadelphia, Boston and Washington D.C.

Other upcoming concerts include OK Cello (May 20); Cedric Burnside (May 21); Groove Centric (May 22); and Vivian Green (May 26-27).

Follow the Atlanta Music Scene on Facebook and Twitter.