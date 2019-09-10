Bantam + Biddy bringing its fried chicken to Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport

“I am an aficionado of restaurant dining in airports,” he said. “It’s cool when you can get a taste of local dining.”

But the Hartsfield-Jackson space is far from the only Bantam + Biddy news. The restaurant will also open a location on Amelia Island in October.

In addition, Doty said he plans to convert his similar Atlantic Station concept Chick-a-Biddy into Bantam + Biddy in the new year. Atlantic Station is currently undergoing renovations.

“It will be nice when they are done,” he said. Chick-a-Biddy debuted six years ago.

Currently, Bantam + Biddy has locations in Ansley Mall and Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Doty is also behind ATL Taco at Lenox Mall, King BBQ in Buckhead and The Federal in Midtown.

