Bantam + Biddy bringing its fried chicken to Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport

Longtime Atlanta chef Shaun Doty is expanding the footprint of his local fried chicken restaurant.
Bantam + Biddy is slated to open a location Oct. 8 in the main atrium of Concourse C in Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.
“It’s exciting,” Doty said of the 1,000 square-foot space. “It’s going to be cool. We’ll have a whole restaurant in the airport, not just a kiosk.”
The menu will feature the “greatest hits of Bantam,” Doty said. A rotisserie will be brought in from France to offer roast chicken.
While other food and beverage options, including Krispy Kreme Shake Shack, are opening on the concourse, Doty said Bantam + Biddy is a "uniquely local operator".
“I am an aficionado of restaurant dining in airports,” he said. “It’s cool when you can get a taste of local dining.”
But the Hartsfield-Jackson space is far from the only Bantam + Biddy news. The restaurant will also open a location on Amelia Island in October.
In addition, Doty said he plans to convert his similar Atlantic Station concept Chick-a-Biddy into Bantam + Biddy in the new year. Atlantic Station is currently undergoing renovations.
“It will be nice when they are done,” he said. Chick-a-Biddy debuted six years ago.
Currently, Bantam + Biddy has locations in Ansley Mall and Chattanooga, Tennessee.
Doty is also behind ATL Taco at Lenox Mall, King BBQ in Buckhead and The Federal in Midtown.
