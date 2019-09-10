ajc logo
Bantam + Biddy bringing its fried chicken to Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport

1/4 Carolina Chicken with sauteed broccolini and garlic, aged cheddar mac & cheese and jalapeno cheddar bread at Bantam & Biddy. (Contributed by Becky Stein)

Atlanta Restaurants & Food | Sept 10, 2019
By Yvonne Zusel - The Atlanta Journal-ConstitutionLigaya Figueras - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Plus two more locations of Shaun Doty’s eatery to open in Georgia

Longtime Atlanta chef Shaun Doty is expanding the footprint of his local fried chicken restaurant.

Bantam + Biddy is slated to open a location Oct. 8 in the main atrium of Concourse C in Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

“It’s exciting,” Doty said of the 1,000 square-foot space. “It’s going to be cool. We’ll have a whole restaurant in the airport, not just a kiosk.”

The menu will feature the “greatest hits of Bantam,” Doty said. A rotisserie will be brought in from France to offer roast chicken.

While other food and beverage options, including Krispy Kreme Shake Shack, are opening on the concourse, Doty said Bantam + Biddy is a "uniquely local operator".

“I am an aficionado of restaurant dining in airports,” he said. “It’s cool when you can get a taste of local dining.”

But the Hartsfield-Jackson space is far from the only Bantam + Biddy news. The restaurant will also open a location on Amelia Island in October.

In addition, Doty said he plans to convert his similar Atlantic Station concept Chick-a-Biddy into Bantam + Biddy in the new year. Atlantic Station is currently undergoing renovations.

“It will be nice when they are done,” he said. Chick-a-Biddy debuted six years ago.

Currently, Bantam + Biddy has locations in Ansley Mall and Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Doty is also behind ATL Taco at Lenox Mall,  King BBQ in Buckhead and The Federal in Midtown.

Yvonne Zusel

Ligaya Figueras

