Sacramento taco eatery Chando’s Tacos expanding to Atlanta

A popular Sacramento taco shop is expanding to Atlanta with its first locations outside of California.
Chando’s Tacos is slated to open this spring in Buckhead, Sacramento Business Journal first reported. Chando Enterprises owner Lisando “Chando” Madrigal also made the announcement on the restaurant’s Instagram account.
The Atlanta restaurant, which Madrigal described as ”the first location of many out here that we’re working on,” will be located at 2900 Peachtree Road in the Peach development in a space previously occupied by Tamago Ramen. Madrigal said he hopes to open the restaurant by May.
Chando’s, which has seven locations in Sacramento, has a menu that features staples including tacos, quesadillas, NorCal burritos, nachos and flautas. Dishes can be made with a choice of signature proteins including birria, chorizo, buche, chicken and grilled tilapia. Premium proteins include lengua, tripa and cabeza.
The menu also offers low carb and vegetarian menus, as well as a “Chandito” kids menu.
In addition to seven Chando’s Tacos locations, Chando’s Enterprises also serves as the umbrella company for Mexican restaurant Chando’s Cantina and several food trucks.
Chando’s joins several other California-based restaurants that have expanded to Atlanta of late, including Sam’s of San Francisco, Man vs. Fries and Curry Up Now.
A representative for Chando’s Tacos did not immediately respond to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s request for more information.
