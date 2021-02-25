Sacramento taco eatery Chando’s Tacos expanding to Atlanta

The Atlanta restaurant, which Madrigal described as ”the first location of many out here that we’re working on,” will be located at 2900 Peachtree Road in the Peach development in a space previously occupied by Tamago Ramen. Madrigal said he hopes to open the restaurant by May.

Chando’s, which has seven locations in Sacramento, has a menu that features staples including tacos, quesadillas, NorCal burritos, nachos and flautas. Dishes can be made with a choice of signature proteins including birria, chorizo, buche, chicken and grilled tilapia. Premium proteins include lengua, tripa and cabeza.